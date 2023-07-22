Tony Bennett’s Wife Susan & Son Danny Pray Fans ‘Can Find Joy’ In His Music ‘Forever’

Tony Bennett‘s wife, Susan Crow, has broken her silence on Tony’s death in a joint statement with his son Danny Bennett, 38. “Thank you to all the fans, friends and colleagues of Tony’s who celebrated his life and humanity and shared their love of him and his musical legacy,” she penned via Instagram on Saturday, July 22. She also attached a sweet photo of Tony performing at the famed Radio City Music Hall on his 95th Birthday back in Aug. 2021.

“From his first performances as a singing waiter in Queens to his last performances in 2021 at Radio City Music Hall, Tony delighted in performing the songs he loved and making people happy. And as sad as today has been for all of us we can find joy in Tony’s legacy forever,” she also wrote, signing off the message from herself and Danny.

Tony died at the age of 96 on July 21, 2023 after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016. He and his family revealed his diagnosis in Feb. 2021 after his worsening condition started to affect his life more noticeably “He always likes to say he’s in the business of making people feel good and so he never wanted the audience to know if he had a problem,” Susan explained in an interview with CBS. “But obviously, you know, as long as things have progressed, it becomes more and more obvious when you interact with Tony that something is up.” She added that she, Tony, and his family felt it was the “right time” to let fans know about his health.

Susan and Tony met in 1985 when a 19-year-old Susan, who ran a fan club for Tony, requested to meet with Tony backstage at one of his shows. “When she was nineteen she had tickets to see me perform at the Masonic Temple in San Francisco and she put in a request to say hello backstage after the show, probably not expecting a response,” he wrote in his 2016 memoir, Just Getting Started. “The request was sent to me, and it tickled me that someone of her age was so devoted to my music. I not only agreed to say hello to her backstage, but asked her to be my date for the evening, and that’s how it really all began.” The two walked down the aisle in 2007.

In addition to being her husband’s No. 1 fan, Susan supported him through all phases of his battle with Alzheimer’s. “I signed up for better or for worse. If somebody has to take care of him, I want it to be me,” she told Gayle King in her CBS interview. “There is nothing that gives me really greater joy or greater pride that I’m able to be with him and take care of him. When people say, ‘What do you do?’ I say, ‘I take care of a natural treasure.'”

View Related Gallery Tony Bennett's Best Duets: Photos Of The 86-Year-Old Crooner With Carrie Underwood, Lady Gaga & More Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga 2015 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, New Orleans, America - 26 Apr 2015 Brussels, GERMANY - American crooner Tony Bennett announces his battle with Alzheimer's disease. Pictured: Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett at a press conference at Brussels city hall before their duet on the Grand-Place, on the occasion of the release of their joint album " Cheek to cheek "in Brussels, Germany. **SHOT ON 09/22/2014** Pictured: Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett BACKGRID USA 1 FEBRUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Tony also made it known how special his wife was to him while he was alive. In a 2020 birthday post for her, he gushed about how much sweeter life is with her in it. “Today my wonderful wife Susan celebrates her birthday! She makes my life better in every way, and I owe so much to her. Susan inspired the lyrics I wrote for ‘All For You,’ and I once again dedicate this song to her today,” he wrote.