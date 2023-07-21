‘Shameless’ Cast Reunion: Jeremy Allen White, Shanola Hampton & More Unite On The SAG Picket Line

Forever family! Several Shameless cast members had a reunion on the SAG picket line on July 20. Shameless stars Jeremy Allen White, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Noel Fisher, Isidora Goreshter, and Zach McGowan took to the picket line together as the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes continue.

“Reunited! #SAGStrong #SAGStrike #WGAstrong #FOREVERfamily,” Shanola captioned her reunion photos on Instagram. Noel also shared photos from the picket line and wrote on Instagram, “On the line with the family! #sagaftra #sagaftrastrong.” His wife, actress Layla Alizada, walked alongside Noel. She appeared in a 2021 episode of Shameless.

The Shameless stars were on the picket line outside of the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles. Warner Bros. Television was one of the production companies behind Shameless, which ran for 11 seasons from 2011 to 2021 on Showtime. The stars of Shameless spent 10 years together on set, so they know a thing or two about the power of coming together.

Shameless garnered a massive fanbase over the course of its 11-season run, with many fans open to seeing the Gallagher shenanigans go on forever. Following the series finale, showrunner John Wells was asked about a potential revival. “There is nothing planned. But never say never,” John told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s a crazy world out there with people reviving shows and characters. But we get to tell a lot of great stories with these people and wonderful actors, writers, and directors. If we never tell another story with them, I think we did a lot that I’m proud of and that we’re all proud of. You never know. But we’re surely not planning anything.”

Jeremy has been one of the most talked-about stars of the summer following the release of The Bear season 2. The Golden Globe winner returned as Carmy Berzatto for a riveting second season that was praised by fans and critics alike. The actor recently received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. The Emmys are set to take place on September 18, but with dual strikes, it’s likely the ceremony will be pushed to a later date.