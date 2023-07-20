‘RHOA’ Alum NeNe Leakes’ Son Bryson Arrested on Felony Drug Possession Charges

The reality star's eldest son was arrested on a variety of charges at the beginning of July and has a bond of over $6,000.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 20, 2023 11:36AM EDT
nene leakes
View gallery
NeNe Leakes National Women's History Museum Brunch, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2016
NeNe Leakes arrives at the BET Awards 2022 held at Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States. BET Awards 2022 - Red Carpet, Microsoft Theater at La Live, Los Angeles, California, United States - 27 Jun 2022
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - NeNe Leakes and her boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh were seen arriving at Bar One restaurant for a dinner in Miami, Florida. NeNe looks casually chic in a lace body suit and baggy ripped jeans paired with heels. Pictured: NeNe Leakes, Nyonisela Sioh BACKGRID USA 9 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

NeNe Leakes’ son Bryson Bryant was arrested in Lawrenceville, Georgia on drug possession charges on July 3, 2023. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta alum’s son, 33, is still in jail two weeks after the arrest, police records from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office confirm.

Bryson was charged with two counts of violation of probation, loitering/prowling, giving a false address, name, or birthdate, and possession of a schedule II substance. His bond is currently set at $6,100. It’s not clear if Bryson has obtained a lawyer yet. He’s reportedly set to appear in court later this month.

HollywoodLife has reached out to representatives for NeNe Leakes for comment.

NeNe’s son was arrested on charges including drug possession. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Bryson was arrested after police searched his car after neighbors had called reporting a suspicious vehicle, according to Peoplewho obtained an incident report. He had been sitting in the parked car. During the search, police found “a small plastic bag that contained a white powdery substance,” which they alleged, “provided a presumptive positive for Fentanyl.” During the arrest, Bryson had reportedly first identified himself as his brother Brentt Leakes24, NeNe’s younger son from her marriage to her late husband Gregg Leakes. 

After it was reported that Bryson had lied to police and used his brother’s name Brentt appeared to respond to the report on his Instagram Stories, according to Yahoo News. He had used memes of his mom on RHOA, including a clip of her saying, “Now why I am in it? Now see how I get thrown in stuff? I ain’t even did nothing.”

Bryson and his younger brother had both made appearances on RHOA during her time on the show from 2008 to 2020. This hasn’t been the first time that NeNe’s elder son has run into legal trouble. He was arrested for marijuana possession in 2010, and he was arrested again for shoplifting in 2011, according to TMZBryson was arrested with a misdemeanor for giving a false name in June 2015, when he was involved in a check forgery case in June 2015, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. 

More From Our Partners

ad