‘RHOA’ Alum NeNe Leakes’ Son Bryson Arrested on Felony Drug Possession Charges

NeNe Leakes’ son Bryson Bryant was arrested in Lawrenceville, Georgia on drug possession charges on July 3, 2023. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta alum’s son, 33, is still in jail two weeks after the arrest, police records from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office confirm.
Bryson was charged with two counts of violation of probation, loitering/prowling, giving a false address, name, or birthdate, and possession of a schedule II substance. His bond is currently set at $6,100. It’s not clear if Bryson has obtained a lawyer yet. He’s reportedly set to appear in court later this month.
HollywoodLife has reached out to representatives for NeNe Leakes for comment.
Bryson was arrested after police searched his car after neighbors had called reporting a suspicious vehicle, according to People, who obtained an incident report. He had been sitting in the parked car. During the search, police found “a small plastic bag that contained a white powdery substance,” which they alleged, “provided a presumptive positive for Fentanyl.” During the arrest, Bryson had reportedly first identified himself as his brother Brentt Leakes, 24, NeNe’s younger son from her marriage to her late husband Gregg Leakes.
After it was reported that Bryson had lied to police and used his brother’s name Brentt appeared to respond to the report on his Instagram Stories, according to Yahoo News. He had used memes of his mom on RHOA, including a clip of her saying, “Now why I am in it? Now see how I get thrown in stuff? I ain’t even did nothing.”
Bryson and his younger brother had both made appearances on RHOA during her time on the show from 2008 to 2020. This hasn’t been the first time that NeNe’s elder son has run into legal trouble. He was arrested for marijuana possession in 2010, and he was arrested again for shoplifting in 2011, according to TMZ. Bryson was arrested with a misdemeanor for giving a false name in June 2015, when he was involved in a check forgery case in June 2015, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.Click to Subscribe to Get Our Free HollywoodLife Daily Newsletter to get the hottest celeb news.