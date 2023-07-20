‘RHOA’ Alum NeNe Leakes’ Son Bryson Arrested on Felony Drug Possession Charges

NeNe Leakes’ son Bryson Bryant was arrested in Lawrenceville, Georgia on drug possession charges on July 3, 2023. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta alum’s son, 33, is still in jail two weeks after the arrest, police records from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office confirm.

Bryson was charged with two counts of violation of probation, loitering/prowling, giving a false address, name, or birthdate, and possession of a schedule II substance. His bond is currently set at $6,100. It’s not clear if Bryson has obtained a lawyer yet. He’s reportedly set to appear in court later this month.

View Related Gallery Celebrities Arrested In 2022: Tory Lanez, Gary Busey & More Mugshots Tory Lanez Rolling Stone LIVE: Big Game Experience, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Feb 2022 2022 has been a busy year for celebrity run-ins with law enforcement. Stars haven't exactly been on their best behavior. Some stars are accused of serious crimes while others were found a little worse for wear after a long night. (Please! Do we have to remind you, there is no excuse to drink or drive?!) One star who found themself in handcuffs was rapper <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/celeb/asap-rocky/">ASAP Rocky</a>, seen here during the 2021 Met Gala. He was <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/2022/04/20/asap-rocky-arrested-la-shooting/">arrested in Apr. 2022</a> while touching down at LAX airport after a trip to Barbados with <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/pics/rihanna-asap-rocky-photos/">pregnant girlfriend Rihanna</a>. He was charged with 'assault with a deadly weapon' over a Nov. 2021 shooting incident. The musical artist was released on $550K bail and as of May 2022, was awaiting a yet-to-be-scheduled hearing. Want to learn more about the stars who have been arrested this year? Look no further. Find stories, mug shots, and more in our gallery here.

HollywoodLife has reached out to representatives for NeNe Leakes for comment.

Bryson was arrested after police searched his car after neighbors had called reporting a suspicious vehicle, according to People, who obtained an incident report. He had been sitting in the parked car. During the search, police found “a small plastic bag that contained a white powdery substance,” which they alleged, “provided a presumptive positive for Fentanyl.” During the arrest, Bryson had reportedly first identified himself as his brother Brentt Leakes, 24, NeNe’s younger son from her marriage to her late husband Gregg Leakes.

After it was reported that Bryson had lied to police and used his brother’s name Brentt appeared to respond to the report on his Instagram Stories, according to Yahoo News. He had used memes of his mom on RHOA, including a clip of her saying, “Now why I am in it? Now see how I get thrown in stuff? I ain’t even did nothing.”

More About NeNe Leakes Porsha Williams & NeNe Leakes Reunite In Miami After Both Exiting ‘RHOA’: Photo

Bryson and his younger brother had both made appearances on RHOA during her time on the show from 2008 to 2020. This hasn’t been the first time that NeNe’s elder son has run into legal trouble. He was arrested for marijuana possession in 2010, and he was arrested again for shoplifting in 2011, according to TMZ. Bryson was arrested with a misdemeanor for giving a false name in June 2015, when he was involved in a check forgery case in June 2015, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.