Logic & Wife Brittney Noell Welcome 2nd Child: ‘We Couldn’t Be Happier’

Logic (b. Sir Robert Bryson Hall II), 33, and his wife, Brittney Noell, 26, have welcomed their second child! The proud mother took to Instagram on Jul. 18 to share the adorable news with her 35K followers. “Our beautiful Leo was born and we couldn’t be happier we are all (especially Bobby) so in love,” she captioned the carousel of photos of the newborn. In the first slide, baby Leo delivered cuteness overload with a pink-and-blue striped beanie as he was bundled into a cozy blanket.

As if things couldn’t get any cuter! In the second slide, Brittney added a photo of the couple’s oldest son, Bobby, 3, snuggling with his little brother. “Little Bobby”, as the duo calls him, jokingly stuck his tongue out in the photo and held Leo in his lap. The newborn rocked a yellow onesie and a grey beanie for the sweet sibling moment. The three-year-old was born in 2020, about one year after the “Sucker for Pain” rapper and Brittney got married.

Soon after the mother-of-two shared the photos of her sweet family, many of her followers flooded the comments to gush over the baby and wish the couple well. “He’s sooo [sic] adorable Congratulations Brittney and Logic,” one admirer wrote, while another quipped, “Congratulations!! lil Bobby is now lil big bro Bobby!” Several of Logic’s friends also wrote congratulatory notes for the parents. “Cutest ever. With the name of a champion. Congrats to your family!”, rapper Just Juice wrote, while another pal commented, “He is beautiful!”



Brittney and her husband first announced the expansion of their family in January. She took to Instagram to share a video of the sonogram of her baby boy. “Baby Hall #2 coming 2023,” she captioned the video at the time. For the pregnancy announcement video, Brittney added Logic’s song “Lightsabers,” which included lyrics that called it a “good day.” Most recently, on May 4, she shared a photo of Little Bobby leaning on his mom’s bare baby bump. “peekaabooo [sic] with baby Leo,” she captioned the swoon-worthy post.

Prior to his marriage to the mother of his children, Logic was married to YouTuber Jessica Andrea. Jessica and her ex were married from 2015 until their 2018 divorce. Two years after the proud dad split from the internet personality, he announced he was retiring from the music industry to focus on his family. “I wanted to share with you a glimpse into the life I am now diving into head first,” he captioned the Instagram post in Jul. 2020. “I would like you to meet LB as we call him, Little Bobby. And my beautiful wife Brittney who is an incredible mother.”