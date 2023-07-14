Shakira, 46, Sizzles In Black Lace Bustier For ‘Vogue’ Summer Party After Jimmy Butler Dinner

Shakira has been on a roll lately ever since her split from Gerard Piqué and her latest look at the British Vogue x Self Portrait party at Chiltern Firehouse in London on July 13, may just be our favorite. The 46-year-old showed off her incredible figure in a strappy black lace bustier top that was cut out on the sides and styled it with satin pants.

For the outing, Shakira rocked the black halter-neck crop top that was completely see-through and had large cutouts on her tiny waist. She styled the plunging V-neck top with a pair of mid-rise, black satin cargo trousers and topped her look off with a bedazzled purse and a pair of diamond-embellished abstract sunglasses.

Shakira’s sexy outfit comes two days after she was pictured grabbing dinner with Miami Heat player, Jimmy Butler, at Novikov Restaurant & Bar in London on July 12. For the dinner date, Shakira rocked a bright blue corset top with a pair of super baggy blue cargo pants. She had her long blonde hair down in natural loose waves and added a bright pink lip and sultry smokey eye.

Shakira’s outfits lately just keep getting better and better and just the other day she looked stunning when she wore a brown Fendi button-down mini dress which she left completely pen at the top revealing her ample cleavage in a sheer black triangle bra. The dress was cinched in around her waist and had a super short hem revealing her long, toned legs. Aside from this look, another one of our recent favorites was her tight denim corset top that she tucked into a pair of baggy, high-waisted black leather pants.