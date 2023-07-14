Shakira, 46, Sizzles In Black Lace Bustier For ‘Vogue’ Summer Party After Jimmy Butler Dinner

Shakira looked super sexy when she wore a cutout lace bustier top with silky pants while out in London after grabbing dinner with Jimmy Butler.

July 14, 2023
shakira
The British Vogue and self-portrait Summer Party Departures At The Chiltern Firehouse Pictured: Shakira Ref: SPL9328322 140723 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Shakira sparks new romance rumors as she enjoys a Miami boat trip with F1 ace Lewis Hamilton hours after the pair crossed paths at a fancy restaurant. The newly single and highly eligible bachelorette was picked up by the British-born racing star at the back of her own $20 million Miami Beach mansion on Wednesday. She was seen accepting Hamilton's offer of a hand, with the decorated Mercedes driver promptly got to his feet as she climbed aboard. They were accompanied on the cruise by heavily tattooed American fencer Miles Chamley-Watson, one of Hamilton's closest friends. It came the day after the two had crossed paths as Shakira made her way into Miami's upscale Cipriani restaurant, where Hamilton was dining out with pals on Tuesday evening. Speculation is now mounting around a potential new love match for the 46-year-old pop diva, who was also linked to Tom Cruise earlier this week amid reports the actor was "extremely interested" in pursuing her after they chatted at the Miami Grand Prix last weekend. But it seems she may be more interested in Hamilton, who competed in the flashy event. On Wednesday, she showed off her toned legs and torso in a flirty fringed lilac bikini top and matching shorts, wearing her famous long wavy hair loose over her shoulders. She was all smiles as she boarded the vessel which pulled up on Biscayne Bay behind her lavish waterfront pad. The 'Hips Don't Lie' songstress returned later on looking relaxed and went barefoot as she climbed back onto her personal dock. Shakira is newly single after splitting from soccer star Gerard Pique after 12 years. The former couple share two children, Sasha, 8, and Milan, 10. 10 May 2023 Pictured: Shakira and Lewis Hamilton. Photo credit: RM/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA979957_039.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: SplashNews

Shakira has been on a roll lately ever since her split from Gerard Piqué and her latest look at the British Vogue x Self Portrait party at Chiltern Firehouse in London on July 13, may just be our favorite. The 46-year-old showed off her incredible figure in a strappy black lace bustier top that was cut out on the sides and styled it with satin pants.

shakira
Shakira looked fabulous in this black lace bustier top with a pair of black satin cargo pants while at the ‘British Vogue’ x Self Portrait party at Chiltern Firehouse in London on July 13. (SplashNews)

For the outing, Shakira rocked the black halter-neck crop top that was completely see-through and had large cutouts on her tiny waist. She styled the plunging V-neck top with a pair of mid-rise, black satin cargo trousers and topped her look off with a bedazzled purse and a pair of diamond-embellished abstract sunglasses.

Shakira’s sexy outfit comes two days after she was pictured grabbing dinner with Miami Heat player, Jimmy Butler, at Novikov Restaurant & Bar in London on July 12. For the dinner date, Shakira rocked a bright blue corset top with a pair of super baggy blue cargo pants. She had her long blonde hair down in natural loose waves and added a bright pink lip and sultry smokey eye.

Shakira’s outfits lately just keep getting better and better and just the other day she looked stunning when she wore a brown Fendi button-down mini dress which she left completely pen at the top revealing her ample cleavage in a sheer black triangle bra. The dress was cinched in around her waist and had a super short hem revealing her long, toned legs. Aside from this look, another one of our recent favorites was her tight denim corset top that she tucked into a pair of baggy, high-waisted black leather pants.

