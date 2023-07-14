‘RHOA’ Exclusive Preview: The Ladies Confront Shereé Whitfield About Never Receiving Any She by Shereé Gear

The Real Housewives of Atlanta are not happy with Shereé Whitfield. As you can see in this 90-second, EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the July 16 episode of the Bravo series, everyone’s claiming that their She by Shereé “stuff was taken back at the reunion.” If you recall, Shereé gifted all the ladies with various products from her clothing line at the season 14 reunion, but what you didn’t see on camera was Shereé’s assistant taking the items back once filming wrapped.

“I didn’t take [the items] back. Whoever did, that ain’t got nothing to do with me,” Shereé tells Kandi Burruss. Kandi then asks Sheree if she thinks they’re all “making it up”, and Shereé says, “Yes I do.”

“I didn’t get [any] She by Shereé gifts,” Drew Sidora tells Shereé, but Shereé still doesn’t believe them — she insists Marlo Hampton got “15 shirts” and other items, so they must be lying.

“I got a lot of stuff, hats,” Marlo confirms. But after footage from last year’s reunion showed a man rolling out a rack full of items from the clothing line, Drew takes to her private confessional and says, “There were people with Shereé who said, ‘No, you can’t have the bag.’ And I saw them taking things and putting them back on the rack.”

Kenya Moore then says, “Someone asked us to return the gear. That’s a fact.” And Sanya Richards-Ross says similar: “I never got a hat, a bag — I didn’t get [anything].”

We have no idea why this will become a topic of conversation in Sunday’s episode, but based on the rest of the preview, it seems to come up after Shereé openly discusses some sort of lawsuit involving Drew. Shereé must come for Drew as a form of retaliation for starting rumors about her clothing line.

“You and I talked about [the She by Shereé stuff]. That confiscation conversation already happened,” Drew says. “We moved forward, correct? So now here we are, and what I’m talking about is something as far as a lawsuit. That is serious. And that is not cool for you to go and talk about something that’s happening to me and my family and never come to me personally.”

“It doesn’t feel good does it?” Shereé asks Drew, to which Drew replies, “So you’re trying to teach me a lesson? You’re trying to be a tit for tat girl? Girl, bye. We already talked about it. So you are just incapable of moving forward. So how are you doing a trip about healing when you can’t heal your damn self?”

