Melanie Griffith & Antonio Banderas’ Daughter Stella, 26, Rocks Tiny Black Bikini On Vacation

Stella Banderas, the 26-year-old daughter of Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith, flaunted what her parents gave her in a tiny string bikini in her latest Instagram post. In the Thursday, July 13 post, Stella rocked a black string bikini top and dark green bottoms. She had her brunette locks tied back in a loose ponytail as she posed poolside with her friend. She let her natural skin shine for the stunning shot.

Stella simply captioned the post with a heart organ emoji. She also included a few snaps from her dreamy European destination in the post, which showed two male companions laughing and some views of the ornate gardens around her. One photo showed her kneeling in a peach maxi dress while taking a photo under a picturesque vine-covered archway.

The post came one day after she shared some more artsy snaps from what looked to be the same location. An image of her kissing a love interest, Alex Gruszynski, was included in the July 12 carousel of pics, which can be seen HERE.

Stella was born in her father’s home country of Spain in Sept. 1996, months after her parents tied the knot. Although the actor and actress got divorced in 2015, they are amicable co-parents who have been spotted together with Stella on more than one occasion.

Stella did not follow her parents’ footsteps into the acting world (although she did play her mother’s youngest daughter in the 1999 film Crazy in Alabama!), she is a creative. In her Instagram bio, she lists herself as a multimedia storyteller, and she’s represented by POOL, an agency that supports “talented women making waves in their respective fields”. In 2021, she launched LIGHTBOUND, a fragrance line. “I’ve put all my love and energy into @thisislightbound and am so excited to share the space on the site as well as the first product – a genderless, handcrafted, and sustainably packaged perfume oil reminiscent of and inspired by my intertwined upbringing between Málaga and Los Angeles,” Stella wrote about her perfume at the time.

She has also worked with both her parents as an adult, assistant directing for her dad in 2021 for his Spanish language version of the 1970 Broadway show by Stephen Sondheim, Company. “When we walk home after rehearsals is when she really does her work,” Antonio gushed of his daughter’s diligence to reporters in November of that year, per Reuters. “When we’re at home maybe having dinner is when I ask her very direct questions and that’s when I get very direct answers about what she’s seeing.” She also recently modeled in a Bulgari campaign with her mother.