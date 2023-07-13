RHOC Alum Meghan King Shades Teresa Giudice’s Husband Luis Ruelas: ‘He’s A Slimeball Narcissist’

Meghan King isn’t fond of Teresa Giudice’s husband Luis Ruelas. The reality star, 38, shared her feelings about The Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s hubby during an interview on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, July 12. Meghan drew a comparison to Brooks Ayers, when sharing her opinion on Luis, 48, after a fan asked.

View Related Gallery Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas: Photos Of The Couple Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas MTV Movie and TV Awards Unscripted, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Jun 2022 West Hollywood, CA - Teresa Giudice proves to be a good sport after her elimination from Dancing With The Stars. The Reality Star turned dancer stepped out with her husband Luis Ruelas and daughter Milania Giudice for a family dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood. While leaving Teresa made time to talk about her time on DWTS and who she was rooting for now. Pictured: Teresa Giudice BACKGRID USA 26 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Andy Cohen read the fan-submitted question, and they asked if Luis shared any similarities from another scandalous star of RHOC, and Meghan totally agreed. “He’s 100 percent in the Brooks realm. He’s a slimeball narcissist. He’s like, a terrible dude,” she said. After the interview, Meghan shared a news story about her comments on her Instagram Story and stood by what she said about Luis. “When you can spot a narc from a million miles away,” she wrote.

Meghan had notably investigated Brooks, who claimed that he’d been diagnosed with cancer, while filming RHOC. She did her research and found that he had falsified medical records and lied about his diagnosis. Brooks revealed that it was a sham in a 2015 statement to E! News. “Words cannot express the deep regret that I have in fabricating documents to ‘prove’ to the world that I, in fact, have cancer. What I did was wrong and inexcusable,” he said. “My sincerest apologies to my family, friends, loved ones, and those who are battling this horrid disease for any additional pain and/or stress that I have caused. ”

Meghan isn’t the only Real Housewives star who has shared negative feelings about Luis. A few of Teresa’s RHONJ co-stars have called him out for a variety of things throughout the latest season of the show. Margaret Josephs accused him of contacting her son and threatening him during the second part of the season 13 reunion. Joe Gorga called Luis a “woman abuser,” during the third part of the reunion, but he didn’t back up his claim with any evidence. Luis and Joe’s rivalry has been followed closely on the show.