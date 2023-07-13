RHOC Alum Meghan King Shades Teresa Giudice’s Husband Luis Ruelas: ‘He’s A Slimeball Narcissist’

Meghan King called out 'The Real Housewives Of New Jersey' star's husband, comparing him to Brooks Ayers on 'RHOC.'

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 13, 2023 4:14PM EDT
meghan king, luis ruelas, teresa giudice
View gallery
EXCLUSIVE: Precious Cargo! Meghan King Edmonds looks flawless as she proudly shows off her almost two-week-old twin boys, Hayes and Hart. The gorgeous now mother of three posed for an exclusive family photo shoot along with her 18-month-old daughter Aspen King and her former Pro Baseball player husband Jim Edmonds at their home in St Louis, Missouri. Less than two weeks after giving birth the former RHOC alum is already bouncing back into shape with the help of her trusted Belly Bandit Belly Wrap!. 20 Jun 2018 Pictured: Meghan King Edmonds, Jim Edmonds. Photo credit: MOVI Inc. / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA248504_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Meghan King Edmonds iHeartRadio Podcast Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Jan 2020
Meghan King Edmonds arrives at Jingle Ball, at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif 2019 Jingle Ball - Los Angeles - Arrivals, Inglewood, USA - 06 Dec 2019
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Meghan King isn’t fond of Teresa Giudice’s husband Luis Ruelas. The reality star, 38, shared her feelings about The Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s hubby during an interview on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, July 12. Meghan drew a comparison to Brooks Ayers, when sharing her opinion on Luis, 48, after a fan asked.

@bravowwhl

#RHOC alum Meghan King reacts to fans drawing comparisons between Brooks Ayers and Louie Ruelas. #WWHL

♬ original sound – BravoWWHL

Andy Cohen read the fan-submitted question, and they asked if Luis shared any similarities from another scandalous star of RHOC, and Meghan totally agreed. “He’s 100 percent in the Brooks realm. He’s a slimeball narcissist. He’s like, a terrible dude,” she said. After the interview, Meghan shared a news story about her comments on her Instagram Story and stood by what she said about Luis. “When you can spot a narc from a million miles away,” she wrote.

Meghan had notably investigated Brooks, who claimed that he’d been diagnosed with cancer, while filming RHOC. She did her research and found that he had falsified medical records and lied about his diagnosis. Brooks revealed that it was a sham in a 2015 statement to E! News“Words cannot express the deep regret that I have in fabricating documents to ‘prove’ to the world that I, in fact, have cancer. What I did was wrong and inexcusable,” he said. “My sincerest apologies to my family, friends, loved ones, and those who are battling this horrid disease for any additional pain and/or stress that I have caused. ”

Meghan compared Luis to Brooks Ayers from ‘RHOC.’ (Shutterstock)

Meghan isn’t the only Real Housewives star who has shared negative feelings about Luis. A few of Teresa’s RHONJ co-stars have called him out for a variety of things throughout the latest season of the show. Margaret Josephs accused him of contacting her son and threatening him during the second part of the season 13 reunion. Joe Gorga called Luis a “woman abuser,” during the third part of the reunion, but he didn’t back up his claim with any evidence. Luis and Joe’s rivalry has been followed closely on the show.

More From Our Partners

ad