Kristin Davis Says She’ll Never Get Married: Unlike Charlotte, It Was Never A ‘Goal’ Of Mine

It’s just not her thing. Sex And The City/And Just Like That star Kristin Davis confessed in an interview that she is completely different from her commitment-minded character, Charlotte York, in one important way — she never wants to marry. “I’m not married. I’ve never been married,” she told Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin during the July 10 episode of their podcast Best Friend Energy. “It was never like a goal, let’s say,” she added.

So how did she approach a character who was so into it? “That took some acting, let me tell you,” she remarked. “It really did.” She noted that filming the scenes in which Charlotte obsesses about the rules of marriage were difficult to make believable. “I would just be like, “How am I going to do this and make it real and believable?”‘

Of course Charlotte, who memorably desperately wanted marriage in the beloved series, finally got one. And Kristin, despite her opposition in principle, found a way to enjoy it. “I’m not really a wedding girl but, you know, Charlotte loved it so I loved it,” she said of the wedding scenes with Trey MacDougal, played by Kyle McLachlan.

Also fun: “I must have tried on 35 Vera Wang dresses,” she said during the interview. Though she joked she has a “stack” of Polaroids in various wedding looks, she wound up picking a particularly lavish one that in real life, she’d never end up wearing. ‘The poof one won and it was just like such a weird thing because it’s not my thing at all,” she mused of the gorgeous strapless gown.

As fans know, the cathedral-length train on the gown was no indication of the marriage’s success, and she ultimately parted ways with Kyle, only to later take up with her divorce lawyer, Harry Goldenblatt, played by Evan Handler. Kristin rejoined her co-stars Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon reunited as their original characters for the show’s follow-up series, And Just Like That, beginning in 2021.

The brunette beauty previously dated Alec Baldwin and Steve Martin.