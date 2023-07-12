‘Grown-ish’ Exclusive Preview: Luke Eisner Becomes The Dorm’s New Crush

Luke Eisner guest stars in the July 12 episode of grown-ish as Nicholas, the new dorm advisor. In this EXCLUSIVE preview, Nicholas introduces himself to those living in the dorm. “We’re all cool enough humans to not need rules. Rules are for zoos,” Nicholas says, which draws a laugh from everyone.

Everyone is basically crushing on Nicholas, even Zaara. “Okay, I’m not into men, but I get it. There’s something about him I can’t quite put my finger on, but it wants to be touching him,” Zaara admits to Annika and Kiera. Nicholas tells the students that he’s available whenever anyone needs him. People are definitely going to take him up on his offer!

Luke rose to fame playing the heartthrob Stig Mohlin in Tall Girl and Tall Girl 2. He also appeared in 6 episodes of the TV series Timeline.

Annika, Zaara, and Kiera are all excited about their new dorm, but they’re skeptical about their “stowaway roommate Sofia.” Sofia is definitely a type-A person. She told Zaara her major was “excellence.”

The synopsis for the July 12 episode reads: “Zaara grows frustrated when Andre starts treating her like a therapist instead of a friend. Kiela and Annika are surprised by how much they enjoy game night at the sober dorms, especially with dorm advisor Nicholas.” Social media personality Jade Bender also guest stars as the new dorm roommate, Sofia.

After 6 glorious seasons, grown-ish is coming to an end. The final season will continue to chronicle Junior as he transitions from Zoey’s little brother to a big man on campus.

The first half of season 6 premiered this summer, with the second half set to air in 2024. The show is making sure to go out on a memorable note. Guest stars in the final season include Kelly Rowland, Omarion, NLE Choppa, Latto, Lil Yachty, and Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals. New episodes of grown-ish air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on Freeform. The show is also available to stream on Hulu.