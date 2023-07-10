Calvin Klein, 80, Seen In Rare Photos With Boyfriend Kevin Baker, 35, While Out In LA

The fashion designer and his beau went on a date to a cafe and worked out in the gym during the busy outing.

Calvin Klein, 80, was seen on a rare outing with his longtime boyfriend Kevin Baker, 35, in Los Angeles, CA this week. The talented fashion designer and his partner were photographed while walking to Turners Cafe, where they had a lunch date and played chess, before they reportedly hit up Gold’s Gym to work out. They were both wearing casual outfits and holding bottled drinks when they walked by cameras.

Calvin’s outfit included a long-sleeved light gray top, tan pants, and white sneakers. He also added sunglasses and had a short haircut. Kevin wore a long-sleeved black top, black pants, and black and white Converse style sneakers. At one point, the young hunk seemed to change his shirt in front of their car.

Calvin and Kevin’s outing comes after they’ve been dating for seven years. They made their red carpet debut as a couple back in 2016, when they attended the American Ballet Theatre’s Fall Gala. They’ve also been seen together at various fashion shows, award shows, and star-studded parties. Although they have never publicly confirmed their romance, reports of their connection have been shared since they were first romantically linked.

Just over a year ago, they were also seen going on a lunch outing together. They enjoyed a meal at Mauro’s Cafe in West Hollywood and appeared relaxed and happy as they shared a lot of smiles throughout the day. They were also seen on a lunch date in Dec. 2021, when they wore matching black outfits and sunglasses.

Before Calvin found romance with Kevin, he was married to Jayne Centre from 1965 until 1974 and Kelly Rector from 1986 until 2006. He also reportedly dated ex-porn star Nicholas Gruber. Like Calvin, who is one of the most famous fashion names in the industry, Kevin has reportedly led his own successful career as a model and actor and comes from Spokane, WA, according to NewnOwnNext.com. It’s unclear how he and Calvin met but they were first seen hanging out together at the Mint Luxury Conference in Mumbai, India in March 2016.

