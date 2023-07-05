Zane Harris Offers The Perfect Mix For Your Bar & Your Summer Playlist (Exclusive)

Summer is in full effect, meaning that it’s time to finally ditch those hot drinks and embrace the flavor of the season. “Summer drinks come in all shapes, sizes, and forms,” says Zane Harris, the NYC-based mixologist, spirits specialist, and bar glassware designer, when speaking to HollywoodLife. Zane partnered with renowned company Riedel to launch its Drink Specific Glassware Set, which features the new Nick & Nora Glass — perfect for martinis and whatever you want to sip under the summer sunset.

“One thing I can assure is that frozen drinks will always be in,” Zane tells HL about the upcoming “drink of the summer” and what you should be ordering at the bar this season. “With frozen drinks, if you are going with a blended drink – my pick is a Strawberry Negroni. For those looking for a lower alcohol content, I would recommend a Spritz.”

There is also one other thing that Zane recommends: don’t go for the fruit juice this season when mixing at home. “Just about the biggest factor that can tank any summer cocktail is to not use fresh fruit. It makes an astounding difference in a cocktail,” he tells HollywoodLife. So, while it’s a pain, juice those grapefruits and limes. Your margaritas and palomas will taste so much better. “Also, the glass matters – not just for presentation, but for flavor!” he adds. “I developed a Drink Specific Glassware collection for Riedel that ensures that any cocktail always tastes and looks the very best!”

Along with the Nick & Nora Glass, Ridel’s line includes a Neat Glass, a Rocks Glass, a Double Rocks Glass, a Sour Glass, a Highball Glass, a Fizz Glass, an All-Purpose Glass, and a Mixing Glass. To help you make use of this line, Zane has shared EXCLUSIVELY with HL a “mixtape” – a collection of songs to pair when making a certain drink for every entry into the new Riedel’s Drink Specific Glassware Collection.

As for what would go into a “Zane Harris” cocktail? It hasn’t ever occurred to me to name a cocktail after myself,” he tells HL. “However, recently, I’ve been experimenting with agave in cocktails, and I might just go with one of them for my namesake drink. A neat pour of Mezcal or Tequila with a side of Sangrita is a favorite of mine. Sangrita is a traditional Mexican non-alcoholic drink that is often served in a separate glass alongside a tequila blanco.”

“The ritual is to alternate sips of the tequila and the spicy and citrusy chaser that is made with a mix or orange juice, lime juice, chili sauce and a variety of other ingredients,” he adds. “I’ve encountered sangritas made of tomato juice, grapefruit and even pomegranate juice. For history buffs, the drink’s origin dates to as early as the 1920s in Jalisco, Mexico. It’s the best combo ever!”

Glass: Riedel’s Drink Specific Glassware Neat Glass

Song: Talking Heads, “Girlfriend Is Better” (from Stop Making Sense (Live from 1984))

Cocktail: Neat Bourbon

“I love the entire Stop Making Sense album by Talking Heads. This album actually coincided with the first concert that ever I went to, when I was around 1 or 2 years old! This is the music that I grew up with, and it was always blaring in the house while breakfast was being made. When I want to remember my childhood and the nostalgia that this album brings – I don’t look to a cocktail, I need a neat spirit. Which makes sense, since bourbon is the favorite drink of David Byrne, the Talking Heads’ lead singer.”

Glass: Riedel’s Drink Specific Glassware Rocks Glass

Song: MF Doom, “Doomsday”

Cocktail: Mezcal Spicy Paloma

“Making drinks with spice and juice requires a bit more energy. A song like “Doomsday” has more than enough spice and energy to pair with a Paloma! I remember the first time I tried Mezcal – it was out of a plastic bottle that a friend smuggled back from Mexico during an MF Doom concert.”

Glass: Riedel’s Drink Specific Glassware Double Rocks Glass

Song: Fela Kuti, “Zombie”

Cocktail: Zombie Cocktail

“Fela Kuti was one of the most played records at my first bar in Seattle. I fell in love with Tiki drinks and Afro Funk/Jazz at that bar. A Zombie and Zombie? Yes.”

Glass: Riedel’s Drink Specific Glassware Nick & Nora

Song: Incubus, “Aqueous Transmission”

Cocktail: 50/50 Martini

“During an Incubus concert at The Gorge in Washington state, I had a flask of a 50/50 Martini. I’ll never forget the image of Incubus jamming out while the sun set behind the cliffs of Gorge overlooking the Columbia River.”

Glass: Riedel’s Drink Specific Glassware Highball Glass

Song: Destroyer, “Kaputt”

Cocktail: Americano Cocktail

“An Americano Cocktail is my pre-funk drink. Destroyer was one of the artists on my “bar setup” playlist when I lived in Seattle. Both the Americano and the song “Kaputt” are a great vibe to get the night started.”

Glass: Riedel’s Drink Specific Glassware Sour Glass

Songs: Jiro Inagaki & Soul Media, “Funky Stuff”

Cocktail: Pisco Sour Cocktail

“A Pisco Sour Cocktail is another one of my pre-funk drinks. The song ‘Funky Stuff’ was also on my ‘bar setup’ playlist. This cocktail and song combo is another great vibe to get the night started. Japanese Jazz from the seventies was a new discovery for me around the time I learned about the Pisco Sour. Both have influenced drinks and music that we all know and listen to today, but neither have been in the spotlight. Let’s change that!”

Glass: Riedel’s Drink Specific Glassware Fizz Glass

Song: Francis & The Lights ft. Bon Iver, “Friends”

Cocktail: Electric Current Fizz

“The first bar I worked at in New York was a spot called Dutch Kills. During this era of my life, Francis & The Lights was the theme music, and the Electric Current Fizz was the drink. I can’t have one of these without thinking of the other.”