3 Types of Purses You’ll Want to Snag This Summer

Image Credit: Viktoria Minkova / Shutterstock

As the summer season is upon us, you’ll find that there are some fashion must-haves that you won’t want to go without. Specifically, there are three types of purses you won’t want to leave behind when planning your trips and outings. That’s why we rounded up the top summer bag options, so you’ll be ready to tackle any situation. Whether you’re looking for an everyday essential, something stylish to go out on the town with, or just a reliable travel companion, we’ve got you covered.

Plus, we’ll explore a variety of designs, materials, and sizes so you’ll be sure to find the perfect purse for your needs. So, get ready to start shopping because you’ll want to snag one (or all) of these trendy purses just in time for summer.

1. Crossbody Bag

The first type of purse you should consider is the classic crossbody bag. These come in all shapes and sizes and provide plenty of storage for all your needs, yet remain lightweight and comfortable to wear at the same time. This makes them perfect if you plan on being out and about for long periods of time. These types of bags are super handy for everyday errands since you can put them securely across your chest instead of your shoulder where they tend to slip off. Plus, if you invest in a high-quality bag, it can double as a perfect accessory for a night out or a more formal occasion.

2. Backpack Purse

Another great bag option is the backpack purse. If you’re looking for something hands-free that will still give you plenty of storage space, then this might be the right choice for you. Backpack purses look cute, but don’t forget practicality when selecting one! Look for ones with adjustable straps and multiple compartments so you can keep your items organized while you’re out and about.

3. Wristlet

If you prefer something more compact but still fashionable then why not try a wristlet? Wristlets are great because they offer just enough space to store essentials like your phone, cards, lip balm, and cash without feeling bulky. And the best part is that most wristlets have removable wrist straps so they can also work as a wallet when you need a bigger bag.

Tips for Choosing the Right Bag

Now that you know some of the different purses available, here are some tips for picking the right one:

Color

Always consider what colors will coordinate best with your other summer outfits or accessories before making a purchase. Choosing a neutral color that complements other shades like black, tan, brown, or taupe is usually a safe bet, but bold colors can be fun too.

Setting

Keep in mind where or how you’ll be using your purse when selecting one. A larger crossbody bag or backpack purse would be better for outdoor activities or day trips but they may not work as well if you’re attending an event where less clutter is preferable. Alternatively, the size of a wristlet can make it ideal for those occasions where casual sophistication is key.

Quality

Always check how well-made a purse is before purchasing. Check out the lining, zippers, and straps in particular as these are areas that can often compromise quality. If you really want something long-lasting you can opt for genuine leather.

Conclusion

When it’s time to upgrade your summer wardrobe, don’t forget the importance of finding the perfect purse. With three main types to choose from — the crossbody, backpack, and wristlet — you’re sure to find the right accessory to complete your look. And with the number of styles, materials, sizes, and colors available, you can customize your picks to fit your needs and preferences. So, browse around and make sure to snag the perfect purse (or purses) for this summer season!