Chris Meloni Lies Naked In New Socks Ad, Reaffirming His ‘Daddy’ Status: Watch

The toned actor flaunted all kinds of socks as he rested, made breakfast, and more, in the eye-catching new video.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 3, 2023 8:35PM EDT
View gallery
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Adam Levine, his personal live-in trainer Austin Pohlen, and his bodyguard walk to the gym in Miami. The Maroon 5 singer went shirtless to beat the Florida heat wearing a pair of neon shorts and showing off a bit of his Calvins! Pictured: Adam Levine BACKGRID USA 1 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SBCH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jerry Seinfeld on vacation with his wife Jessica in Saint-Tropez, in the south of France on June 28, 2023. Photo by ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Jessica Seinfeld,Jerry Seinfeld Ref: SPL8633330 280623 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Antibes, FRANCE - Shirtless Orlando Bloom, 46, displays his washboard abs at hotel Eden Roc in Cannes. Pictured: Orlando Bloom BACKGRID USA 27 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: ML by Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Jose Perez / SplashNews

Chris Meloni, 62, had his fans doing a double take with his latest Instagram post! The Law & Order: Organized Crime actor was completely naked when he appeared in an ad for Tommie Copper compression socks and he received a lot of comments. In the clip, he starts off lying in bed in his birthday suit while wearing only white socks with stripes before it changes to him standing naked in a kitchen while making eggs and showing off several more different pair of socks that were patterned or solid colored.

“Hey, come a little closer,” he hilariously says at the beginning of the commercial. “I want you to experience the magic that’s underneath these sheets. I want to show you my giant… socks. Tommie Copper socks.”

“I never take these babies off,” he proceeded to say during the kitchen scene. “They’re better than being naked.” He lifted his legs up on the counter, showing off his flexibility, while donning the footwear.

Chris Meloni
Chris poses during a previous outing. (Jose Perez / SplashNews)

Once Chris’ ad was posted, his fans were quick to leave their many responses and some were very funny. “can’t stop watching 🔥🔥🔥🔥😍& I need a lot of socks all of a sudden 🤣,” one fan wrote, while another wrote, “Never been so interested in socks before! Best advertising ever!” A third shared, “Love him and love Tommie Copper!!! This is hysterical!😂” and a fourth added, “Chris has always been so hot, OMG 😍😍😍😍😍.”

Chris’ latest ad video comes after he got attention for admitting he likes to work out naked whenever he can, in a filmed highly pixelated video for Peloton’s workout app. “Apparently, some people think the way I work out is strange,” he said at the beginning of the ad. “Honestly, I don’t get it. Me, I don’t think using the Peloton app is strange at all.” The ad ends with a voiceover saying, “In the Peloton community, users are represented by two separate, yet equally motivated groups. Those who wear pants… and Christopher Meloni.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad