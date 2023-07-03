Chris Meloni Lies Naked In New Socks Ad, Reaffirming His ‘Daddy’ Status: Watch

Chris Meloni, 62, had his fans doing a double take with his latest Instagram post! The Law & Order: Organized Crime actor was completely naked when he appeared in an ad for Tommie Copper compression socks and he received a lot of comments. In the clip, he starts off lying in bed in his birthday suit while wearing only white socks with stripes before it changes to him standing naked in a kitchen while making eggs and showing off several more different pair of socks that were patterned or solid colored.

“Hey, come a little closer,” he hilariously says at the beginning of the commercial. “I want you to experience the magic that’s underneath these sheets. I want to show you my giant… socks. Tommie Copper socks.”

“I never take these babies off,” he proceeded to say during the kitchen scene. “They’re better than being naked.” He lifted his legs up on the counter, showing off his flexibility, while donning the footwear.

Once Chris’ ad was posted, his fans were quick to leave their many responses and some were very funny. “can’t stop watching 🔥🔥🔥🔥😍& I need a lot of socks all of a sudden 🤣,” one fan wrote, while another wrote, “Never been so interested in socks before! Best advertising ever!” A third shared, “Love him and love Tommie Copper!!! This is hysterical!😂” and a fourth added, “Chris has always been so hot, OMG 😍😍😍😍😍.”

Chris’ latest ad video comes after he got attention for admitting he likes to work out naked whenever he can, in a filmed highly pixelated video for Peloton’s workout app. “Apparently, some people think the way I work out is strange,” he said at the beginning of the ad. “Honestly, I don’t get it. Me, I don’t think using the Peloton app is strange at all.” The ad ends with a voiceover saying, “In the Peloton community, users are represented by two separate, yet equally motivated groups. Those who wear pants… and Christopher Meloni.”