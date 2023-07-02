Zayn Malik Shares Sweet Photo Of Himself Taken By Daughter Khai, 2

Zayn Malik, 30, shared a sweet moment he had with his daughter Khai, 2, whom he shares with ex Gigi Hadid, in a new post. The singer shared an Instagram photo of himself walking outside while spraying a garden area with a water hose and revealed the tot is the one who snapped it, in the caption. “Baba farmer, courtesy of khai. Great photography,” he wrote before adding an emoji face with sunglasses.

Zayn was wearing a white jacket, gray shorts, white socks, and white and red sneakers, in the photo. He was looking down and had a buzz cut with some facial hair. His hand and leg tattoos were also on full display.

Before Zayn made headlines with his latest photo, he did the same with an online interaction between him and his former One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne. After the “Pillow Talk” crooner shared a teaser for new music on TikTok, Liam couldn’t help but show his support in the comments section. “This sounds big already,” he wrote. Zayn replied with, “Appreciate it bro, thanks for the love.”

Since Zayn and Liam were rumored to not be cool with each other last year, the interaction comes as a bit of a surprise and seems to prove things are all good between them. In addition to responding to Liam, Zayn also recently took to social media to share a message of gratitude to his fans. “I would like to say thank you to everyone that has supported me throughout this amazing journey, especially to my fans who I owe my life to,” he wrote. “Love and adore you and see everything you do for me. ❤️”

It’s unclear when Zayn’s new music will be released, but he recently wiped his Instagram page clean, causing fans to speculate that he’s getting ready for an entirely new era of music. His latest album, Nobody Is Listening, was released in 2021 and before that, he released two other studio albums, including his solo debut, Mind of Mine in 2016. The talented musician left One Direction in early 2015 and hasn’t seemed to look back since enjoying success as a solo artist.