Kesha Rocks Sexy Bustier Top As She Heads To Pride Event In L.A.: Photos

Kesha, 36, looked incredible during an outing to promote her new album, Gag Order, and support Pride in Los Angeles, CA. The singer rocked an all black outfit that included a bustier-style top and pants with platform boots as she posed outside a club. She also had her blonde hair down and added makeup that matched her look, including dark lipstick.
An eyewitness from the night told Daily Mail that she exclaimed, “Happy Pride!” to nearby onlookers outside. The beauty was also filmed holding up a peace sign as she confidently stood in front of flashing cameras before heading into her intended location. She seemed to be relaxed and ready for a fun night.
Before Kesha’s latest headline-making outing, she shockingly revealed she “almost died” after freezing her eggs. “I almost died in January,” the singer said in an interview with Self published June 20. She went on to explain that she had a rare condition from the procedure due to her weakened immune system at the time.
After spending nine days at a hospital in Miami, FL, she finally felt better. “I finally feel recovered, but it took a couple months,” she explained. “It was horrifying.” Although she had a rough time, Kesha admitted she doesn’t regret doing it.
“I just was taking my reproductive health into my own hands. And I stand by everyone doing that and [honoring] your body,” she said. “Everyone probably has some semblance of feeling like you share what you’re going through, and, at the same time, it’s almost inviting people to have an opinion about it. I don’t have that perfectly mapped out.”
When it comes to her health, Kesha also revealed she was diagnosed with common variable immunodeficiency (CVID), which is a immunodeficiency disease that involves low levels of protective antibodies and an increased risk of infections, according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. She said she kept it a secret for a while for a specific reason. "I just never wanted to be the whiny, privileged girl," she said. "Also, my image had been that of going out and having fun."