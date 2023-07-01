Kesha Rocks Sexy Bustier Top As She Heads To Pride Event In L.A.: Photos

Kesha, 36, looked incredible during an outing to promote her new album, Gag Order, and support Pride in Los Angeles, CA. The singer rocked an all black outfit that included a bustier-style top and pants with platform boots as she posed outside a club. She also had her blonde hair down and added makeup that matched her look, including dark lipstick.

An eyewitness from the night told Daily Mail that she exclaimed, “Happy Pride!” to nearby onlookers outside. The beauty was also filmed holding up a peace sign as she confidently stood in front of flashing cameras before heading into her intended location. She seemed to be relaxed and ready for a fun night.

View Related Gallery Kesha: Photos Of The 'TiK ToK' Singer <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/celeb/kesha/">Kesha</a> was born Kesha Rose Sebert in Los Angeles, California on March 1, 1987. She is well known for her first hit song, 'TiK ToK,' which is one of the highest-selling digital singles to date, selling over 14 million copies internationally. She has earned two number-one albums on the US Billboard 200 with 'Animal' in 2010, 'Rainbow' in 2017, and 'High Road' in 2020. She has attained ten top-ten singles on the US Billboard Hot 100, including 'Blah Blah Blah', 'Your Love Is My Drug', 'Take It Off', 'Blow', 'Die Young', 'My First Kiss' with 3OH!3, 'Tik Tok', 'We R Who We R', 'Right Round' with Flo Rida, and 'Timber' with Pitbull. Kesha went through a volatile and very public lawsuit with Dr. Luke beginning in 2014, after she claimed that the producer had sexually assaulted her. Kesha has also written songs for other popular artists, including pop star Britney Spears. The star has persevered through it all. See photos of the artists here. West Holywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kesha sets Westwood abuzz as she arrives at the club to promote her new album, spreading the joy of Pride Month and enthusiastically wishing the crowd a 'Happy Pride! Pictured: Kesha BACKGRID USA 1 JULY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Before Kesha’s latest headline-making outing, she shockingly revealed she “almost died” after freezing her eggs. “I almost died in January,” the singer said in an interview with Self published June 20. She went on to explain that she had a rare condition from the procedure due to her weakened immune system at the time.

After spending nine days at a hospital in Miami, FL, she finally felt better. “I finally feel recovered, but it took a couple months,” she explained. “It was horrifying.” Although she had a rough time, Kesha admitted she doesn’t regret doing it.

“I just was taking my reproductive health into my own hands. And I stand by everyone doing that and [honoring] your body,” she said. “Everyone probably has some semblance of feeling like you share what you’re going through, and, at the same time, it’s almost inviting people to have an opinion about it. I don’t have that perfectly mapped out.”

When it comes to her health, Kesha also revealed she was diagnosed with common variable immunodeficiency (CVID), which is a immunodeficiency disease that involves low levels of protective antibodies and an increased risk of infections, according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. She said she kept it a secret for a while for a specific reason. “I just never wanted to be the whiny, privileged girl,” she said. “Also, my image had been that of going out and having fun.”