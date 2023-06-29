‘Ms. Match’ Exclusive Trailer: Professional Dater Athena Struggles To Find Love In This New Rom-Com

Aching for some new romantic comedies this summer? Look no further! E! is releasing a new batch of movies on their network, and HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE first look at one coming on July 16. The movie, titled Ms. Match, follows Athena, who has a pretty terrible dating history. After a move to Los Angeles, she ironically falls into a job as a professional dater, but she ends up losing herself a bit throughout the process and forget how to date. Obviously, hilarity ensues, but you’ll see that when you watch the trailer below.

The movie’s full logline is: “Athena has had a horrible dating history. After a particularly rough break-up with her college boyfriend, Athena moves to Los Angeles to jumpstart her writing career. Five years later, she’s no closer to realizing her personal or professional goals. She’s single and working for a dating company that teaches people how to date better, going on new dates every night of the week under the alias of Amy. She’s become so comfortable being Amy that she no longer knows how to date.”

Want more? Ms. Match airs on Sunday, July 16 at 9pm on E! Following that, two more original movies will air the next two Sundays (July 23 and July 30), and you can get more info on those below!