Adam Mac Wants You To Celebrate Pride Month ‘All Year Round’ With His Picks For ‘Sound Of Pride’ (Exclusive)

Though Pride Month is coming to a close, there’s still plenty of joy to be had. Until June is over, HollywoodLife will celebrate with The Sound Of Pride, where celebs and stars of the LBGTQ+ community pick songs for the ultimate 2023 Pride Month playlist. It’s the perfect soundtrack to keep Pride going all year long (while researching how to protect LGBTQ+ rights and/or reading about the history of Pride Month. On the eve of Pride Month’s finale, disco cowboy Adam Mac stops by to add some country joy to the playlist.

Fresh off of playing Nashville Pride, Adam Mac didn’t want Pride Month to end without giving some love for his peers in the country scene. “I think I’m using this moment to fully gush about my friends,” Adam tells HollywoodLife when making his selections for The Sound of Pride, the month-long running Pride playlist. Solidarity and support has been the theme of Pride Month 2023, following the ongoing legislative bans pm trans-affirming health care (for minors and adults) and drag performances in public.

It’s why Adam tells HL that this year’s Pride was an important moment for him and the other members of the LGBTQ+ community to “get out and proudly celebrate our queerness. …They’re trying to suppress our trans community, so it is so critical that we show up for them not just during Pride month but all year round.”

Born in Russellville, Kentucky, Adam was raised on ’90s country, gospel, and pop. Those influences have blended into his music, with songs “Disco Cowboy” and “Take Myself Home” establishing him as one of the brightest stars taking country into a whole new galaxy. Adam is one of the growing numbers of LGBTQ+ country stars making a space for themselves in the genre and showing that rhinestones and cowboy boots are for everyone – gay, straight, and/or in-between.

As the curtain falls on June, and Pride carries on for the rest of the year, here are Adam’s picks to keep you dancing well into 2024.

Brooke Eden, “Outlaw Love”

“Okay I may be biased because she’s one of my favorite people and she put me and my boyfriend in the music video, but to me, this song is the epitome of pride. It’s such a freakin anthem that celebrates queer love, and Brooke delivers it effortlessly!! It’s been the only thing on repeat for days at this point in our household.”

Chris Housman, “Drag Queen”

“I think I’m using this moment to fully gush about my friends, because Chris is one of my nearest and dearest, and his song Drag Queen sits directly at the intersection of queer and country. Not to mention the timeliness of this song to be put out during the height of the drag bans in Tennessee. Chris is a trailblazer who continues to show up for our community!”

Cody Belew, “Charlene”

“In continuing with the theme of playing hype girl, this 3rd song is one that hit me like a punch to the gut the first time I heard Cody sing it live. This true story is one that soooo many queer people in the South can relate to. We have all encountered a Charlene or two in our time, and this song is the perfect response to put them in their place!”

How did Pride feel this year compared to last?

“It [felt] more important than ever to get out and proudly celebrate our queerness. With all of the anti lgbtq+ legislation being proposed especially here in Tennessee, they’re trying to suppress our trans community, so it is so critical that we show up for them not just during Pride month but all year round.”

Are there any unsung heroes you’d like to see get the spotlight this Pride Month?

“I’d love to shout out my friend Jonda Valentine. She is one of the owners of Lipstick Lounge here in Nashville, which if you can believe it, is one of only 23 lesbian bars in the entire country. Lipstick Lounge has been my safe place since I moved to Nashville. I’ve met some of my favorite people and even shot a music video there. Jonda works so hard for our community and she deserves the spotlight this pride season!”

Do you have a memory of Pride Months past that you’d like to share?

“I’d say my favorite Pride memory is Pride of 2016 because that’s one of the first times I ever hung out with my now boyfriend. We had the best day being young and in love and to top it all off Lizzo headlined the festival and as she was singing a rainbow appeared in the sky over the stage. It was a magically gay time.”

What do you have planned for June (and the rest of 2023?)

“I have Pride shows every week this month, doing some fun podcasts and interviews and then of course wrapping it all up with a big performance during Nashville Pride with my band.”

Do you have a Pride 2023 message to share?

“Be bold, be proud, stand up for our trans community and radiate love in all that you do!! Love will change the world!”