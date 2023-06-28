Queer Punk Rockers The C–KS Makes Sure Pride Goes Out With A Bang With Their Playlist Picks (Exclusive)

Though Pride Month is coming to a close, there’s still plenty of joy to be had. Until June is over, HollywoodLife will celebrate with The Sound Of Pride, where celebs and stars of the LBGTQ+ community pick songs for the ultimate 2023 Pride Month playlist. It’s the perfect soundtrack to keep Pride going all year long (while researching how to protect LGBTQ+ rights and/or reading about the history of Pride Month. Helping with the big finale is ZSA, vocalist for The C—CKS, the “loud, fast, unbelievably gay punk rock band from Los Angeles.”

“When I was a kid, Pride was still a niche celebration — now everyone’s Grandma is twerking on a float in the Pride parade and the Queer Eye guys are America’s life coaches,” ZSA, vocalist for The C—CKS, tells HollyoowdLife. “THAT is progress! I like to think we’re contributing to that evolution in some small way.”

ZSA’s band has certainly proved that one can be queer, loud, silly, and legit at the same time. The band – ZSA on vocals, Tchad Drats on guitar, Jason Halogen on bass, Mike McCormick on drums, and Bunny Knutson on guitar – merge the gleeful irreverence of the late 80s/early 90s pop punk scene into the free-wheeling sound of crossover punk. They do it all with a wink, a smile, and a middle finger. The band embraces the joyous sleaze of life and that comes through in their music – and if you’re not smiling by the end of their shows, you probably aren’t fun at parties.

The C–CKS started as “a happy accident,” according to New Noise Magazine when a friend of Zsa needed an original score for a short film. After the group had so much fun making this music, they decided to share this joy with the world by being a real band. ” “I think one thing we need in the world right now is playfulness, you know?” Zsa told the publication. “I think someone who sees one of our videos might just think we are a parody act or a novelty thing. But really listen to the record; it’s good, poppy rock music.”

“I think the humor genre works well to get across to people,” he told New Noise. “You get the people who are doing the serious protest music, so you have to have the light-hearted version of that, because there are people who might react better to it or have a barrier against the serious messages. You have to get it under the gun; under the radar.”

ZSA’s picks are under the deadline as Pride comes to a close. However, PRIDE is all year long when you’re with The C—KS, and fans can catch them at Dragstrip 66 on July 23 for Beach Bondage Barbie: A 66 Tea Dance.”

Toilet Boys, “Turn It Up”

“The first time I saw Miss Guy, Sean and the Toilet Boys live, my face melted. At a time when every band looked like lumberjacks, here was a band of misfits who worshipped KISS, The Cramps and Alice Cooper. Showmanship writ large. And as with The C–ks, gay or straight was never an issue — they were simply about raunchy rawk and SEX. Period. TURN IT UP. (Play immediately after hijacking the DJ booth at Palm Springs Pride. Enjoy with pure grain alcohol and a lit match.)”

Pansy Division, “Groovy Underwear”

“The OG gay punk band! I saw them once in Portland and was knocked out by their intense connection to the audience — very different from the suburban rock and metal crucible I sprang from. They were also the first band I ever saw who expressed same-sex lust and love without mincing (pun intended) words, which was incredibly ballsy for the time. Every gay punk band walks in their shadow — I doff my sailor hat in tribute! (Listen while scoping cute guys on the beach from the bar. Margarita with sugar on the rim.)”

Marianne Faithfull, “Song For Nico”



“No disrespect to Gaga and Cher, but I’ve always preferred divas with a narco glimmer and bad girl attitude — as the baddest of them all, Marianne Faithfull always held a special place in my heart, with her world-weary baritone and Beelzebub trails of cigarette smoke. This track is a bit of an oddity, a shimmering synth collab with Billy Corgan from Smashing Pumpkins, a tribute to that other great rock ‘n roll diva with a habit, Nico from the Velvet Underground. (Play as you’re cleaning up after the party. Chase the Vicodin with the dregs of the red wine. Smoke a cigarette).”

… Anything by Billy Squier

“Even though I knew he was straight, there was always something about Billy Squier that spoke to the future-gay-frontman in me. Was it that unbelievable hair, the lips, the fluidity of his stage moves? Dunno, don’t care. I know he thinks the video for ‘Rock Me Tonight’ (where he flounces in a barely-there pink tank top ) ruined his career, but for me, it launched innumerable naughty teenage dreams. (Play at the pool party after the swim trunks come off. Budweiser, please.)”

Do you have a memory of Pride Months past that you’d like to share?

When I was a kid, Pride was still a niche celebration — now everyone’s Grandma is twerking on a float in the Pride parade and the Queer Eye guys are America’s life coaches. THAT is progress! I like to think we’re contributing to that evolution in some small way. The C–ks bring the rainbow coalition of gay and straight together to celebrate the glory of “The D” through the power of RNR!

Pride is a time to celebrate unsung heroes. Is there anyone you’d like to see get some more of the spotlight this year?

Well, she’s certainly not unsung in the LA punk community, but I’d love to see the world revere her as much as I do — the amazing Jenna Talia of Glitter Trash. Jenna has been on the front lines of punk rock trans/gression for 20-plus years from the bowels of Detroit to the mean streets of LA. For me, she’s Iggy and Cherie Currie rolled into one.

What do you have planned for June (and the rest of 2023?)

We have a busy Summer coming up! We’ll be at the Dragstrip 66 “Beach Bondage Barbie” event in Silverlake on 7/23 and knocking out some new singles and videos through August ahead of our second album. The video for our song “Sex In Prison” is going to be a blast — Jailhouse C—K!

Do you have a Pride 2023 message to share?

Damn straight! It’s our most anthemic tune and my personal credo — “It’s Better Being Gay”!

Keep reading HollywoodLife throughout June for more entries in The Sound of Pride and additional Pride Month coverage. And remember — fix your heart or die!