Ellen Pompeo Holds Hands With Adorable Son Eli, 6, During Rare Outing In NYC: Photos

Ellen Pompeo, 53, and her son Eli, 6, made a rare outing together this week. The actress and the tot were photographed walking around the Tribeca area of New York City, NY with some others and showed off casual outfits. She wore a long-sleeved white top, light blue jeans that were rolled up at the ends, and black sandals, while he wore a white graphic T-shirt, black shorts, and black, white, and blue sneakers.

The doting mom also wore her long hair up in a ponytail and added sunglasses to her look. She held her little one’s hand as they enjoyed the nice weather. He also seemed to look around at the camera following them.

Ellen, who is also the mother of daughters Stella Luna, 13, and Sienna May, 8, and Eli’s latest outing comes after she made headlines for revealing the status of her character, Meredith Grey, on the 20th season of Grey’s Anatomy. After the series was renewed, many fans wondered what that meant for her, and she assured she’d be trying to make some appearances. “I will be making some appearances hopefully next year, if I can find some time,” Ellen told former co-star Katherine Heigl during their recent Variety’s Actors on Actors conversation.

The talented actress is set to star in Hulu’s upcoming limited series, The Orphan, which is her first new role in 18 years. The beauty also talked about what it was like filming her “last day” as a series regular on Grey’s Anatomy. “It’s a little bit of trickery because I’m not completely gone,” she explained. “Actually, the storyline is very cool. There’s a lot of real research that’s changing very rapidly about Alzheimer’s disease and about what they believe is the cause of Alzheimer’s disease. It’s pretty controversial. So Meredith’s character left to go to Boston because her daughter needed to go to a special school.”

Ellen has been on Grey’s Anatomy since it started in 2005. Before that, she appeared in several various films, including Catch Me If You Can, Old School, and Life of the Party.