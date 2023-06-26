Sam Smith Rocks Daisy Dukes & Kisses Rumored BF At Pride March In NYC: Photos

The sun was shining down on Sam Smith during NYC Pride on Sunday. Sam, 31, attended the June 25 event in a pair of daisy duke cutoff shorts, a black shirt from NYC’s Julius’ Bar, and a bit of jewelry around their neck. Sam, who uses they/them pronouns, also had a date for the event: their rumored boyfriend, Christian Cowan. The fashion designer sported black shorts and a velvet blue cowboy hat. The weather for Pride was warm, but the temperatures really rose when Christian leaned in to give Sam a peck on the lips.

Though Sam and Christian haven’t officially confirmed that they’re an item, the two have been very affectionate in public. In January 2023, Sam kissed Christian atop the head while they were out and about in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, per PEOPLE. A month later, Sam sat in the front row of Christian’s Valentine’s Day showcase as part of New York Fashion Week. Despite wearing a sparkly silver trench coach over a fire-red outfit, Sam seemed positively underdressed when they sat beside Lil Nas X. The “Montero” singer sported a gigantic feathery headpiece. Teyana Taylor, Bella Thorne, and Orville Peck also sat alongside Sam, per WWD.

Though Sam is an icon of the LGBTQ+ community, they said in October 2022 that they’ve only had about “three boyfriends” in their life. “All of them, equally, were just incredible teachers,” Sam told British GQ. “And I think that now, it’s definitely changed how I am in relationships because I don’t need another person to direct me to me,” the star said. “I direct them to me myself. Because I know who I am. And it’s beautiful. Every single relationship is different. Every two people are different. And I think it’s just learning your own language together.”

At the start of June, Sam teamed with their idol, Madonna, to release “Vulgar,” a track that will fill Pride playlists for the years to come. “‘Vulgar’ is one of the most exciting songs I’ve been a part of,” he told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “It was written with Madonna and an amazing group of people. The day after the Grammy [Awards], we all got in the studio and just had an amazing evening creating and writing and expressing. And, of course, it was the biggest dream come true for me to get to work with and perform and sing with the Queen of Pop. I am so honored and excited about this song, and I hope everyone loves it as much as I do.”

The track was the first bit of new music after Sam was prematurely silenced. The artist had to cancel a May show in Manchester mid-performance after suffering a vocal cord injury. In June, Sam posted some “really positive news,” saying that after a “week of vocal rest, it’s looking good. I’m still so sorry for everyone who missed out on the show, these things are completely out of my control,” they said. “I’ll be doing everything I can to get back to you guys as soon as I can. I’ll keep you updated moving forward, but thank you again.”