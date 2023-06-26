Chris Noth Claps Back At Report He’s Been ‘Iced Out’ By ‘SATC’ Stars: ‘Absolute Nonsense’

Chris Noth shot down a recent New York Post article which said that he felt “iced out” by his fellow Sex And The City co-stars on his Instagram on Friday, June 23. The actor, 68, shared a screenshot of the Post story and told people to completely disregard it. “I usually don’t respond to this kind of thing. And I do know that people like drama and gossip,” he began the caption.

The Good Wife actor continued and said that the report, which was published on June 23, was false while calling out the story’s writer. “This article by Samantha Ibrahim is absolute nonsense. Just thought you’d like to know,” he said.

The Post story was covering a report by Radar Online. The original report claimed that Chris felt that his SATC co-star Sarah Jessica Parker and others had joined in “rude behavior” and owed him an apology. “He wonders why SJP and her troupe continue to leave him out in the cold,” the insider allegedly told the outlet.

Chris’ response to the report came about a year and a half after he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women in December 20221. The actor denied the allegations. “The accusations made against me by individuals I met years, even decades ago, are categorically false,” he said in a statement. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

After the allegations surfaced, Chris was fired from the series The Equalizer, and his cameo in the season one finale of the SATC spin-off And Just Like That was reportedly cut. Sarah and her SATC co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis all released a joint statement saying they were “saddened” to learn of the allegations. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it much be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it,” they said in part.