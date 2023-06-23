Hair Therapy: 3 Essential Oils for Hair That Add Moisture

Image Credit: ECOSY/Shutterstock

Having healthy, hydrated hair is essential to keep it looking beautiful and strong. And now more than ever, thanks to chlorinated pools and the sun’s summer rays, those of us with dry hair need a little extra help. Essential oils are a great option for adding moisture to your hair without the harsh chemicals of store-bought products. In this post, we’ll discuss the three essential oils that are the best for adding moisture to your hair, and how to use them properly.

From coconut to jojoba, there are a range of essential oils that can help make your hair look and feel healthy and refreshed in 2023. It’s important to choose the right oil for your hair and to use it in moderation, so we’ll go over all of the details here. Whether you have dry, damaged hair, or just want to add some extra shine, essential oils can make a big difference.

What Is Hair Therapy?

Hair therapy is a form of self-care that utilizes natural oils to add moisture and nourishment to the hair and scalp. There are many essential oils that can be used in hair therapy, each of which can provide different benefits. In this blog post, we will outline three of the most effective essential oils for hair therapy and discuss how to use them in order to reap the most benefits.

Argan Oil

Argan oil is an ethically sourced oil derived from the kernels of Argan trees found mainly in Morocco. This oil has been used for centuries by the Berber women of Morocco for its nourishing and hydrating properties. It’s rich in vitamin E, fatty acids, and antioxidants which help to protect hair from environmental stressors, such as extreme temperatures or dry air. You can use argan oil on either damp or dry hair — simply massage it into your scalp and comb through to the ends of your hair. To get the most out of argan oil, you can also include it in a deep conditioning treatment where it will help to seal in moisture. Additionally, using a shower steamer can help infuse your hair with extra moisture and nourishment, while also supporting the effects of the oil applied directly to your hair.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is rich in fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making it an ideal choice for those who are looking to add moisture and protection to their hair. Coconut oil helps to prevent damage from environmental stresses such as UV rays, while also improving shine and softness. You can use coconut oil directly on your scalp and hair, making sure to massage it into both thoroughly before combing through or styling your hair. You can also apply coconut oil overnight as a pre-shampoo treatment or use it as a sealant after you’ve finished styling your hair.

Jojoba Oil

Jojoba oil is derived from Jojoba beans native to North America and is known for its hydrating properties due to its molecular structure, which closely resembles natural sebum produced by our scalps and skin. Jojoba oil is full of essential fatty acids and vitamins A, D, & E that help to strengthen and nourish both the scalp and strands of hair while providing a natural barrier against dirt and debris build-up at the same time. You can use jojoba oil on damp or dry hair — simply massage it into your scalp using circular motions until it’s fully absorbed into your strands. This oil can also be used as a hot or cold treatment by heating a few tablespoons for 15 seconds before applying it onto your scalp and hair, or alternatively by rubbing some cold jojoba onto your scalp before bedtime in order to promote healthy circulation during sleep.

In conclusion, incorporating essential oils into your hair care routine can be an excellent way to keep your locks hydrated and healthy. Jojoba oil, argan oil, and coconut oil are just a few examples of essential oils that offer amazing benefits for the hair. As with any natural product, it is important to be mindful of potential allergies or adverse reactions, as well as the limitations and proper usage. With these tips in mind, you will soon be well on your way to achieving the hair of your dreams!