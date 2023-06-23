3 Reasons You Should Take a Cold Shower Before Bed

Image Credit: Ground Picture/Shutterstock

Getting a good night’s sleep can be difficult for many people, especially if they don’t have a set bedtime routine. One thing you can do to help yourself sleep quicker and better is to take a cold shower before bed. Cold showers have many health benefits, including improved sleep quality and circulation. In this article, we’ll discuss three reasons why taking a cold shower before bed can help you sleep better.

We’ll discuss how a cold shower can help to relax your muscles, reduce stress, and increase your body’s production of melatonin — a hormone released by your body that helps to regulate your sleep cycle. We’ll also discuss the best practices for taking a cold shower and how to make sure it’s still comfortable. So, if you’re looking for a way to help improve your sleep quality in 2023, read on.

Background on Cold Showers

When taking a cold shower, it’s important to note that “cold” means something different to everyone. Generally, cold showers are taken at temperatures ranging from 50 to 59 degrees Fahrenheit (10-15 degrees Celsius). But if this feels too chilly for you, aim for a lukewarm temperature in the mid-60s Fahrenheit range (18 degrees Celsius).

In addition to helping you relax and sleep better before bed, cold showers have numerous other benefits. Studies show that regular cold showers can help reduce muscle soreness, boost your immune system, improve circulation, and even help boost your metabolism.

Reason #1: Better Sleep

Taking a cold shower directly before bed can help you fall asleep faster and improve the quality of your sleep throughout the night. Taking a cold shower triggers your body to enter “sleep mode” by lowering your body temperature, reducing heart rate variability, and stimulating melatonin production. This puts your body in the ideal state for sleep.

One particular benefit of taking a cold shower before bed is improved sleep quantity. Studies suggest that people who take cold showers before bed sleep faster and stay asleep longer than those who take hot showers or no showers. This means that in addition to sleeping better, taking cold showers could lead to more hours of restful sleep every night.

Reason #2: Lower Stress

Cold showers are not only great for improving your physical health — they can also help reduce stress and tension in your life. One study found that two minutes of cold water immersion was sufficient to reduce cortisol (the stress hormone) levels in participants’ bodies by up to 45%. Reducing cortisol levels in the body can lead to both short-term and long-term stress reduction benefits over time.

Cold showers lead to lower levels of cortisol for both men and women alike, thanks to their ability to trigger the release of endorphins—the hormones responsible for creating feelings of pleasure and happiness in the body—when exposed to chilled temperatures. This helps reduce stress by easing worry and anxiety while boosting overall mental well-being.

Reason #3: Better Blood Circulation

Taking a cold shower helps increase blood circulation throughout the body, which has several health benefits associated with it. Improved circulation leads to improved heart health by reducing blood pressure levels and delivering oxygenated blood more efficiently throughout the body. It can also help reduce inflammation and assist with cell growth and repair processes at both an internal and external level.

Improved circulation is incredibly beneficial for overall heart health as well. Better blood circulation can reduce plaque buildup on artery walls and make it easier for blood vessels to withstand changes in both hot and cold temperatures alike. This makes it much easier for your body to cool itself down after taking a hot shower or using a shower steamer. Improved heart health is essential for maintaining good energy levels throughout the day and reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases later in life.

Conclusion

To recap, taking a cold shower before bed is beneficial for several reasons, including improved quality and amount of sleep, stress reduction, improved circulation, and improved heart health. Taking a cold shower before bed not only helps you relax more effectively for sleep but also delivers numerous physical and mental health benefits over time if taken regularly.