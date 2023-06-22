Jennifer Connelly, 52, Rocks Tiny Black Bikini To Celebrate The First Day Of Summer: Photo

View gallery

Jennifer Connelly gave fans a buzz by sharing a gorgeous bikini photo to kick off summer. The Oscar winner, 52, took to her Instagram on Wednesday, June 21 to share the sizzling snap of herself in a tiny black two-piece. Standing on the deck of a boat and saluting, Jennifer captioned the pic, “Happy first day of summer ☀️.”

The Top Gun: Maverick beauty had a few of her A-list friends shouting out big words of encouragement in the comments section. Even Chelsea Handler couldn’t help but write, “Well, that’s pretty hot.”

View Related Gallery Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Selena Gomez, Hailey Baldwin & More Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez spend their holidays in St-Tropez with famous wave surfer Laird Hamilton. 17 Jun 2023 Pictured: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez spend their holidays in St-Tropez with famous wave surfer Laird Hamilton. Photo credit: EliotPress/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA996625_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

While Jennifer is a living Hollywood legend — starring in the 1986 cult classic Labyrinth, the 1991 romantic comedy Career Opportunities and the 2000 harrowing addiction drama Requiem for a Dream — she found a brand-new fan base with the release of 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick, where she plays the love interest of Tom Cruise in the sequel to the 1986 blockbuster.

She’s even up for another sequel to the film, which was a box office phenom. “Of course, I’m game. If they want me, for sure, I’ll be there,”she told ScreenRant. “I was so thrilled when Joe Kosinski called me – he directed the movie, and I’d worked with him before on a movie called Only The Brave. I was excited to work with him because I adore him; he’s a great director.”

Jennifer’s personal life is just as successful as her incredible Tinseltown career. She has an amazing son, Kai, 24, with photographer David Dugan and two wonderful children — Stellan and Agnes — with British actor Paul Bettany, who swooped in to ask Jennifer to be his bride shortly after they met working on A Beautiful Mind together (Jennifer would go on to win the Best Supporting Actress Award for the film, directed by Ron Howard). They have worked together on several projects since A Beautiful Mind, including 2009’s Charles Darwin drama Creation and 2015’s Shelter, which Paul directed. The gorgeous pair married in a small ceremony in Scotland in 2003.