Jennifer Connelly, 52, Rocks Tiny Black Bikini To Celebrate The First Day Of Summer: Photo

Jennifer Connelly gave fans a buzz by sharing a gorgeous bikini photo to kick off summer. The Oscar winner, 52, took to her Instagram on Wednesday, June 21 to share the sizzling snap of herself in a tiny black two-piece. Standing on the deck of a boat and saluting, Jennifer captioned the pic, “Happy first day of summer ☀️.”
The Top Gun: Maverick beauty had a few of her A-list friends shouting out big words of encouragement in the comments section. Even Chelsea Handler couldn’t help but write, “Well, that’s pretty hot.”
While Jennifer is a living Hollywood legend — starring in the 1986 cult classic Labyrinth, the 1991 romantic comedy Career Opportunities and the 2000 harrowing addiction drama Requiem for a Dream — she found a brand-new fan base with the release of 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick, where she plays the love interest of Tom Cruise in the sequel to the 1986 blockbuster.
She’s even up for another sequel to the film, which was a box office phenom. “Of course, I’m game. If they want me, for sure, I’ll be there,”she told ScreenRant. “I was so thrilled when Joe Kosinski called me – he directed the movie, and I’d worked with him before on a movie called Only The Brave. I was excited to work with him because I adore him; he’s a great director.”
Jennifer's personal life is just as successful as her incredible Tinseltown career. She has an amazing son, Kai, 24, with photographer David Dugan and two wonderful children — Stellan and Agnes — with British actor Paul Bettany, who swooped in to ask Jennifer to be his bride shortly after they met working on A Beautiful Mind together (Jennifer would go on to win the Best Supporting Actress Award for the film, directed by Ron Howard). They have worked together on several projects since A Beautiful Mind, including 2009's Charles Darwin drama Creation and 2015's Shelter, which Paul directed. The gorgeous pair married in a small ceremony in Scotland in 2003.