Jacob Elordi & Cailee Spaeny Transform Into Elvis & Priscilla In New Film: Watch First Trailer

The Elvis Presley craze is still going strong. Following the success of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, Sofia Coppola’s next film is Priscilla, which features Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny as Elvis and Priscilla Presley. The trailer, which was released on June 21, gave a glimpse of these actors’ transformations into the iconic celebrities.

The movie puts Pricilla front and center this time around. The early days of Priscilla and Elvis’ romance, their eventual marriage, the birth of Lisa Marie Presley, and more are showcased in the trailer. The first look ends with Elvis and Priscilla kissing.

Ahead of the trailer’s release, Sofia debuted the film’s first poster. The poster zoomed in on an intimate moment between Priscilla and Elvis, just as they’re about to kiss their wedding.

The movie is based on Priscilla’s memoir Elvis & Me. “I’ve had her memoir for years and remember reading it a long time ago,” Sofia told Vogue. “A friend of mine was talking about her recently, and we got around to discussing the book. I read it again and was really moved by her story… I was just so interested in Priscilla’s story and her perspective on what it all felt like to grow up as a teenager in Graceland. She was going through all the stages of young womanhood in such an amplified world—kinda similar to Marie Antoinette.”

Sofia, daughter of director Francis Ford Coppola, is known for directing films like Marie Antoinette, The Beguiled, Lost In Translation, and The Bling Ring. She wrote, produced, and directed Priscilla.

Jacob is best known for his role as Nate Jacobs in the HBO series Euphoria, which will return for season 3. Cailee has had notable roles in shows like Devs and Mare of Easttown. Priscilla is set to be released in October 2023.