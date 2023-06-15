Ana De Armas Rocks High Waisted Bikini On Sunny Greece Vacation: Photos

The Cuban bombshell looked incredible as she soaked up the sun in Louis Vuitton swimwear during her luxury getaway.

June 15, 2023 12:36PM EDT
EXCLUSIVE: Ana De Armas seens wearing Louis Vuitton bikini at the beach in Greece. 15 Jun 2023 Pictured: Ana De Armas. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA995588_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: MEGA

Critically-acclaimed actress Ana De Armas enjoyed a vacation miles away from Hollywood, as she was spotted soaking up the sun in Greece on Thursday, June 14. The “Blonde” alum, 35, was every inch the movie star, even while simply relaxing in a bikini on a beach,. Rocking the blue and white Louis Vuitton swimwear, Ana looked like she was enjoying the moment by chilling on a lounge chair and checking out her phone.

Ana De Armas was spotted in Greece in June 2023. (MEGA)

The gorgeous actress kept her trademark chestnut lock up in a loose bun, allowing her natural beauty to take center stage. Later, she slipped on a chic, matching coverall as she frolicked in the surf and sand. A few friends were there as well, as Ana chatted them up while working on her tan.

Born in Cuba, Ana first gained recognition for her Spanish cinema roles before making a successful transition to Tinseltown. Her breakthrough came with her standout performance as Joi in the 2017 film Blade Runner 2049. Since then, the beauty has continued to impress audiences and critics alike with her versatile acting skills, which she showcased in action-packed blockbusters like Knives Out and intense dramas like The Night Clerk. She even played iconic Bond girl Paloma in the 2020 James Bond film No Time to Die. And let’s not forget the Oscar nod for playing Marilyn Monroe in Blonde!

Ana was all smiles during her chat on the phone. (MEGA)

Meanwhile, Ana is getting back to her action roots with her John Wick spinoff Ballerina. After the character of Rooney, a ballerina assassin (played by real-life ballerina Unity Phelan), made quite the impression in John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum, Ana has signed on for the role in her own solo film. Of course, Keanu Reeves is expected to make an appearance as the Baba Yaga himself.

Ana stunned in her matching cover up as well. (MEGA)

“I think in Ballerina you’ll get to see some of the hints of what John experienced during his origins in that place, but through the eyes of a different character,” screenwriter  Shay Hatten told Screen Rant. “It still solves some of the answers of Wick, just through the eyes of a new character.”

After a pre-production plan of about six years, Lionsgate announced that Ballerina will finally hit theaters on June 7, 2024, according to Variety

