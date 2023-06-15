Ally Brooke Breaks Silence On Viral Celine Dion Video That Fans Think She’s In: Watch

Clearing the air! Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke, 29, took to Instagram on Jun. 14 to assure fans that she is not the woman in the previously viral Celine Dion video. In the original meme (which has now been proven to have been edited), the 55-year-old songstress appeared to diss a singing fan and rolled her window up as they were singing. Ally re-shared the meme and broke her silence to those who thought it was her. “Guys! I hate to break it to you, but that was not me!”, the brunette beauty said years after the meme went viral.

Later, Ally added a video of her real vocals to prove that she wasn’t the person in the meme. “That was not me, here is me,” she said, before playing a video of her belting out Celine’s “All by Myself.” The following day, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to share another video clapping back at those who thought it was her in the prior video. “I know most of y’all are in on the joke, but so many people thought it was me singing to Celine!!”, she captioned the clip, along with a laughing emoji and hearts.

In the second clip, Ally walked through a park and used a voice-over to defend herself. “I don’t know where you got your information from, I don’t know who your source is… but I will be the first one to tell you that is incorrect,” she lip-synced. Soon after the “Worth It” hitmaker shared the videos, many of her 7 million followers took to the comments to react. “Anyone who knows your voice knows it wasn’t you,” one fan quipped, while another added, “Lmao that video was around for a minute too!!! Lol but the real ones always knew that was not you girl.”

On the video from Jun. 14, the woman from the original video, took to the comments to identify that she was the actual person in the meme. “IT’S ME! and the video is 100% edited. The full version is on my page!”, the woman who goes by Music By Freida wrote. Freida shared the clip via Instagram in Mar. of 2020, however, it was resurfaced after Ally explained that she’s not in the clip. “@musicbyfreida sending you love!!!!”, Ally replied to her, to which Freida wrote, “thank you beautiful! appreciate you.”

In Freida’s video, many of her 7K followers took to the comments to react to seeing the unedited version of the meme. “Ok thank goodness lol. Made me sad thinking Celine was that mean! (Coming from edited video),” one fan explained, to which another added, “Why am I tearing up? The entire interaction is beautiful.” While Freida serenaded the Grammy winning artist, Celine made sure that her driver did not pull away. “No no, hold on,” the blonde beauty instructed her driver. After the up and coming singer finished her song, Celine gave her a friendly fist bump and told her she was “amazing.” At the end, Celine thanked her. “Thank you for singing for me, I appreciate that,” the “My Heart Will Go On” hitmaker added.