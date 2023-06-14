Dierks Bentley Goes Bra Shopping With His Daughter Evie, 14, In New TikTok: ‘We Need Your Mom’

Classic father-and-daughter bonding! While country singer Dierks Bentley, 47, was taking a break from the CMA Fest on Jun. 11, he took to TikTok to share a video of him and his daughter, Evie, 14, bra shopping. “Night off from #cmafest #girldad #teenager #shopping,” he captioned the now-viral video. When his daughter grabbed a hot pink bra and asked, “What are these”, he hilariously replied, “I believe that’s a bra.”

The teenager quickly clapped back at her dad with some sarcasm. “Obviously, duh,” his daughter who he shares with his wife, Cassidy Black, said. Later, Evie continued to make her way through the Aerie store while her dad tried to understand the bra chart with all the different options. “Lightly lined?”, he asked while looking at the store’s display. Later, Evie pointed at the “bra tops” and said she wanted “one of these.” The “Beers on Me” hitmaker then told his daughter they “nailed it” after he thought they found the right choice, only to realize she was not done browsing.

The video generated more laughs from viewers when Dierks zoomed in on the “lace” bra section and stated that they were “not doing lace.” Soon after he saw those options, the proud dad told the 14-year-old that he needed his wife. “Umm we need your mom here!”, he joked before adding, “Call mom.” Soon after the musician shared the clip with his 365K followers, many of them flooded the comments with their reactions to seeing him be a classic girl dad. “Daughters who are this comfortable with there dads.. you’re doing amazing dad!!”, one admirer wrote, while another quipped, “no lace….call mom,” along with laughing emoji.

Several other fans couldn’t help but admire that Evie wanted to bra shop with her pops. “Ok but the fact she even brought you in there is so cute,” another admirer gushed. Meanwhile the official Aerie account also hopped in the comments to react to seeing Dierks be a great father. “Dierks, you did great! Best way to spend a night off from CMA fest if we do say so ourselves!”, the account penned, while a final fan noted, “The fact she asked you to be a part of this process is incredible. You are doing something right. Nailed it!!”

Aside from spending time with his little one, Dierks has recently been busy performing at the CMA Fest which took place from Jun. 8 to Jun. 11. The father-of-three took to Instagram on Jun. 13 to share a clip of him singing at the festival to express his gratitude for his fans. “I got to spend the weekend with the best fans in country music, thank you for a great #CMAfest! See y’all out on the road,” he captioned the video. As he mentioned, Dierks has hit the road for his Gravel & Gold Tour which kicked off on Jun. 1 in Canada. The 47-year-old’s next show will take place on Jun. 16 in Raleigh, NC.