Softee Decides The ‘Song Of The Summer’ Is Here When Picking For ‘The Sound Of Pride’ Playlist (Exclusive)

Softee (she/they), fresh off of releasing her new album, joins in the fun — while delivering a serious message to everyone celebrating.

“The anti-trans legislation being passed is extremely concerning, and what I’m hoping for is that we take this pride as an opportunity to SCREAM about it,” Softee tells HollywoodLife when discussing their picks for The Sound of Pride. “I am planning on marching in protests, fundraising, and raising awareness about the dangers of anti-trans legislation. This is an extremely scary time, and the queer community needs to band together to protect trans people.”

Softee’s protests come with a soundtrack that will motivate other like-minded peoples to fight for the rights of their trans friends and loved ones. In May, Soffee (aka Nina Grollam) released Natural on City Slang Records, with the album acting as an emotional rebirth after enduring a devastating breakup and an exhilarating new romance. At the end of May, just in time for Pride, Sofftee teamed with Macy Rodman for a “Isn’t It Enough” remix that aims to reach the pinnacle of the hyper-pop mountain.

In addition to her other picks for The Sound of Pride, Softee predicts the ‘Song of the Summer’ and explains why we need to “keep our eyes open” going forth.

Agnes Obel, “Familiar”

“I’ve been addicted to this song lately. The melody and orchestration scratch an itch I didn’t know I had. I love the melancholia of its lyrics and tonality, as well as the driving rhythm of the strings. There’s something so mystical about this piece’ I highly recommend it.”

Kylie Minogue, “Padam Padam”

“THIS IS THE SONG OF SUMMER. I love that its chords and melody are sort of ethereal. And when the bass comes in the chorus? Forget it, I’m toast.”

Daft Punk + Julian Casablancas, “Instant Crush”

“This song makes me so happy. I can’t explain it, really. The chord changes, the lyrics, the vibe is just speaking to me lately.”

Going into Pride 2023, how does this year’s celebration feel when compared to last year’s?

Pride is a time to celebrate unsung heroes. Is there anyone you’d like to see get some more of the spotlight this year?

Trans people! Period! Everybody trans needs the spotlight this year.

Do you have a favorite memory of Pride Months past?

My first Pride was very formative. It was Minneapolis Pride when I was 18. It felt cool to see so many queer people out in the wild, which was something I wasn’t used to. It was overwhelming in a beautiful way.

What do you have planned for June (and the rest of 2023?)

I am doing some DJ sets at The Sultan Room rooftop, raising money for trans organizations, and I’m hoping to go to the Dyke March! As for the rest of 2023, I’ll be touring my new album some more and recording new music.

Do you have a Pride 2023 message to share?

Keep your eyes OPEN. What is happening in the trans community right now affects all of us. If you’re trans, be gentle with yourself, and don’t be afraid to ask for support. If you’re cis, listen to your trans friends and educate yourself on what’s going on in America right now. This is a crucial time for us all to band together.

