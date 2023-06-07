‘Wednesday’ Star Percy Hynes White Breaks Silence On Sexual Assault Allegations

Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier Thorpe in Season 1 of Netflix’s Wednesday, has slammed the several sexual assault allegations against him as “baseless” and “harmful.” In a post on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 6, he wrote: “Earlier this year, somebody I’ve never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online. Because of this, my family has been doxxed, and my friends have received death threats. Underage photos of me were used, and examples of me acting in character [as Xavier Thorpe] were presented as hateful. My friend Jane was falsely portrayed as a victim, and her attempts to set the record straight have been ignored. She gave me permission to include her in this message.”

“The rumors are false. I can’t accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted, or criminally negligent of people’s safety,” the 21-year-old actor continued. “These are the kind of baseless, harmful claims that can create mistrust toward victims. It’s very distressing to know that this misinformation has upset people.”

Percy concluded, “I’m really thankful for everyone who’s stood by me and helped share the facts. Harassment of my family, friends and coworkers needs to stop please. Thank you for taking the time to read this.”

Allegations were made against Percy on Jan. 18 by a Twitter account named @LadySwampWitch. The user claimed the Gifted actor assaulted her and several women at a party he hosted in Toronto, per Variety, and that it was a reoccurring theme with him. “He would pursue, have sex with, abuse and get my friend high who was 13/14 at the time. Last time I knew they had sex she was 16 and he was 20,” the since-deleted tweets claimed. “He assaulted me at one of those parties awhile I was too drunk, and he had cornered and pressured and assaulted multiple of my friends.”

Percy’s denial of the allegations served as the first time he posted on Instagram since the allegations were made. None of his Wednesday co-stars have weighed in on the matter as of this writing. Wednesday was renewed for Season 2 on June 6, but Percy’s involvement has not been confirmed. Aside from playing a student at Nevermore Academy, he is known for several television series, such as The Gifted, Pretty Hard Cases, and Murdoch Mysteries.