Landon Reid Reminds Us To ‘Choose Love Over Hate With Their Picks For ‘The Sound Of Pride’ (Exclusive)

“Hello, my strange little onions,” says June Rogers, America’s most eligible housewife, before each of her videos in her (unfortunately) long-running series of ‘Creepy Conservative Men Who Come Into My DMs Because They Think I’m A Woman.’ The series is one of the reasons why Landon Reid — the actor, author, creative, and entertainer – has become a rising star on the platform. Landon and their June persona provide moments of sunshine, humor, and glamour in what feels like an increasingly drab time.

“This year feels more somber,” Landon tells HollywoodLife when discussing the attitudes going into Pride 2023. “With all of the anti-trans and anti-gay laws being written, there is more urgency, less frivolity. In a way, it’s like going back to the basics of what pride is: a celebration of love in the face of bigotry.”

Love and celebration lie at the heart of Landon’s picks for The Sound Of Pride. Check them out while ordering their new book, The Very Bad Touch and Feel Book, before subscribing to Landon on TikTok and Instagram.

Jodi Benson, “Disneyland”

“My musical taste is eclectically specific. My number one song for pride month has to be ‘Disneyland’ from the failed Broadway musical Smile, starring Jodi Benson. On the surface, it’s a song about a teenager wanting to go to Disneyland. Really, it is a tragically beautiful song about longing for acceptance, love, and the elusive idea of perfection. Like so many ‘I Wish’ songs, it truly captures the The Very Bad Touch and Feel Book youthful gay experience.

Debbie Wileman, “Optimistic Voices / Defying Gravity”

‘Are you a friend of Dorothy?’ is a way gay people used to identify fellow gay people. Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz. Or calling your best friend, your good Judy. Judy Garland has always had a place in the gay community. There is a version of ‘Defying Gravity’ that I am absolutely enamored with at the moment. It is an impersonator [Debbie Wileman] singing ‘Defying Gravity’ as Judy Garland — which is beyond magical. Combining the ‘I Want’ song from Wicked and the Illustrious sound of Judy Garland.

The Free Design, ‘Love You’

“One of the most important things about pride month is healing your inner child. It’s important to understand where you came from and what you’ve been through deconstruct beliefs that were taught to you and move on from harmful voices of your past. ‘Love You’ by The Free Design Feels like a warm hug on a warm summer day. The smell of Coppertone in the air and a picture of lemonade for sale by your mailbox. It’s a song that will allow you to let go of the past, grow, move forward, and, most importantly, love yourself and love others.

Ed Harcourt, “Do As I Say, Not As I Do”

This song is an unknown gem. I heard it on an Instagram story one day, and it became a mantra of mine. The lyrics – ‘to all the people I might have offended / you probably needed it / so take your cake and eat it’ – perfectly encapsulates my sentiment towards people who find my mere existence offensive. who want to make the lives of other people that do not affect them the main issue of the world.

Dodie, “Would You Be So Kind”

My final pick is a song that is nothing more than the pure joy of young love.

HL: How does this year’s Pride celebration feel compared to last year’s?

Pride is a time to celebrate unsung heroes. Is there anyone you’d like to see get some more of the spotlight this year?

There are so many people. I have to ask, living or dead? If dead, I would have to say, Christine Jorgensen, the first openly transgender woman in America, or Alan Turing, the gay man who invented the computer and helped end World War II.

Alive, I’m going to say my friend Marla Alpert — @thefloorismarlava on tik tok. She is a Jewish queer, trans woman who makes excellent videos replying to the absolute moronic hypocrisy of conservatives.

Do you have a memory of Pride Months past that you’d like to share?

The way I view Pride is the way Buddy the Elf views Christmas. treat every day like Christmas. There’s room for everyone on the nice list, and the best way to spread Christmas cheer is by singing loud for all to hear. I can’t sing, but I can be seen. Unapologetically and triumphantly visible. Deconstructing my upbringing to allow myself to take up space and be noticed. It’s not always easy, but it fills my soul with joy.

What do you have planned for June (and the rest of 2023?)

On June 10th and 11th am going to be a guest at Alabama Pride. And by I, I mean my drag character — June Rogers, America’s most eligible housewife. I just released my first children’s book: The Very Bad Touch and Feel Book available on Amazon. As for the rest of 2023, I am trying to move out of Texas for safety reasons and move to Los Angeles because I want to be an actor and writer.

Do you have a Pride 2023 message to share with the HollywoodLife audience?

Hello, My Strange little onions; I know the world can be a scary place sometimes, and that’s why it’s important for us to always choose love and acceptance over hatred and fear. And remember, always kill with kindness. If nothing else, it makes you more sympathetic to the jury. I love you have a hug, a cookie, and a juice box XOXO

