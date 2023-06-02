Danny Bonaduce Needs Brain Surgery After Health Scare Leaves Him Unable To Walk

Danny Bonaduce revealed he is undergoing brain surgery after suffering from a neurological disorder that left him unable to walk or balance. The 63-year-old actor, best known for playing Danny Partridge on 1970s sitcom The Partridge Family, said he saw “hundreds of doctors” for a mystery illness over the past year and was finally diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a neurological disorder caused by a buildup of liquid in the brain, per his June 2 interview with TMZ. The outlet reported that Danny will have the medical procedure performed on June 5.

The star went on to tell the news source that the battle began when his wife noticed his speech was off and he was having trouble balancing back in April 2022. After being hospitalized for five days at the time, the doctors said they couldn’t figure out a diagnosis. Although they have now identified the issue, Danny said they still do not know the cause. But with a proper confirmation, Danny said that the operation was given the green light and that it will “drain the liquid from his brain through a shunt,” according to TMZ.

Back in April 2022, Danny took to his Instagram to let his fans know he was battling a mystery illness. Alongside a snap of himself holding a walking cane, the actor wrote, “I’m taking a temporary medical leave from my radio show. I’ll share more when I know more, as I’m still working towards receiving a diagnosis.”

“What I do know is I need some time to focus on my health right now,” he continued. “I love my job and talking to you guys and I’ll be back on the air very soon. Charlie Chaplin, Willy Wonka, Danny Bonaduce. I’ve joined the club of cool guys with canes.”

Since then, Danny has returned to his eponymous radio show, per TMZ. However, he records it from the comfort of his own home now. He also told the outlet that he realizes that the surgery might not be a cure-all, but he’s maintaining a positive outlook. Sending love and light, Danny!