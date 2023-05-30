Jodie Foster’s Son Kit, 21, Towers Over Her On Rare Family Outing In NYC: Photos

Jodie Foster, 60, and her son Kit Bernard Foster, 21, enjoyed a rare family outing in New York City, NY on Tuesday. The actress and her youngest child, who towered over her in height, were also joined by her wife of almost 10 years, Alexandra Hedison, as they walked around the Big Apple and stopped to get boba tea. At one point, they were photographed sipping from the tea and having a discussion as fellow city goers walked around them.

Jodie wore a long-sleeved white top, olive green pants, and black sneakers, during the outing. She also wore a yellow baseball cap and sunglasses as she carried a backpack on her back. Kit also wore a long-sleeved white top, black pinstripe shorts, and black sneakers. He carried a beige bag over one shoulder and had glasses hanging from the top of his shirt.

Alexandra rocked a maroon sweater over a white collared shirt and navy blue pants that had a yellow stripe going down the side of each leg. She also added white, black, and yellow sneakers and sunglasses to her look. She topped her style off with a tan purse over one shoulder.

Although Jodie, Kit, and Alexandra’s latest outing is a rare one, it’s not the first time we’ve seen them out and about. Back in 2021, Jodie and Kit were seen on a different walk in NYC and got attention for it. The latter was just 19 at the time, but still a lot taller than his mom.

In addition to Kit, Jodie shares oldest son Charles Bernard Foster, 24, with ex partner Cydney Foster. After meeting on the set of the film Sommersby in 1993, the former lovebirds were together until 2008. After their split, Jodie romantically moved on with Alexandra and they married in Apr. 2014. When discussing keeping her sons out of the spotlight in 2018, Jodie told The Guardian she knows of the “perils” of being in the spotlight.

“I know the perils of having a parent involved in your art form are too great,” she said. “My older son is getting more interested in acting now, and I’m glad he discovered it late. My younger son is really shy, and I can promise you he will never be an actor.”