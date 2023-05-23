‘Two & A Half Men’ Star Angus T. Jones, 29, Looks Unrecognizable In 1st Public Photos In A Year

The actor was walking around in a Los Angeles, CA neighborhood, 11 years after he unexpectedly left the highly successful sitcom.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 23, 2023 9:57PM EDT
Angus T. Jones
View gallery
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock (10199613cc) Charlie Sheen 'Loose Women' TV show, London, UK - 11 Apr 2019 EXCLUSIVE CELEB CHAT: HOLLYWOOD ROYALTY CHARLIE SHEEN IS HERE! Today's guest is the Golden Globe award-winning actor best known for appearing in a string of Hollywood movies like Platoon and Wall Street, and TV sitcoms such as Spin City, Two and a Half Men and Anger Management. Off screen though, his personal life spiralled out of control, hitting the headlines for substance abuse and bizarre interviews. Charlie joins us today to take a look back on his chequered past, to reflect on his road to recovery and share his hopes for the future.
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Charlie Sheen spends some quality time with his daughter Lola Rose Sheen in Calabasas. Pictured: Charlie Sheen, Lola Rose Sheen BACKGRID USA 24 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Charlie Sheen goes on a grocery run after his recent win in the court ruling that he no longer needs to pay child support. His ex-wife Denise Richards recently mentioned that she was 'blindsided' by the ruling! Shot on 10/06/21.Pictured: Charlie SheenBACKGRID USA 8 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

Angus T. Jones, 29, was seen in a rare sighting in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday. The Two and a Half Men star looked unrecognizable compared to his days on the sitcom as he walked around a neighborhood while wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts, and a backwards red baseball cap. He also had a face full of facial hair, which is much different from his clean shaven look back in the mid-late 20oos,  and added glasses to his look.

Angus’ latest outing comes just a few weeks after he was reportedly seen walking barefoot while in his neighborhood. He wore a similar outfit that included a black T-shirt, shorts, and a gray beanie. He seemed to be relaxed as he strolled by cameras.

Angus T. Jones
Angus looking different at a previous event. (Picture Perfect/Shutterstock)

Before his late Apr. outing, Angus reportedly hadn’t been seen in a year. He made headlines back in 2012, when he abruptly left Two and a Half Men and shared a 10-minute video that cited he found God, after being on the show alongside Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer for almost 10 years. He also urged viewers to stop watching the series, which featured Charlie’s character navigating a life of playboy tendencies, because of its “filth.”

“If you watch Two and a Half Men, please stop watching Two and a Half Men,” he said in the clip, which was posted by the Christian group, Forerunner Chronicles’ YouTube page. “I’m on ‘Two and a Half Men’ and I don’t want to be on it. Please stop watching it and filling your head with filth. People say it’s just entertainment. Do some research on the effects of television and your brain, and I promise you you’ll have a decision to make when it comes to television, especially with what you watch.”

Angus T. Jones
Angus when he was a child. (Dee Cercone/Everett Collection)

Angus has stuck to his decision and hasn’t acted in anything since he left Two and a Half Men. Two years after his departure, he also spoke out at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church World Harvest Outreach, and said he thought the show “was making light of topics in our world that are really problems for a lot of people.” He also added that he “was a paid hypocrite because I wasn’t OK with it but I was still doing it.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad