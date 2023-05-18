Paul Cattermole’s Cause Of Death: Why The Young S Club 7 Star Died So Suddenly

S Club 7 member Paul Cattermole‘s cause of death has been revealed. A spokesperson for the Dorset Coroner’s Service told PEOPLE on May 18 that Paul died of “natural causes” at the age of 46 on April 6. “We confirm that Mr Cattermole died from natural causes and our investigations have concluded,” the spokesperson shared. “As his death was of a natural cause there will be no Inquest.”

Paul’s cause of death wasn’t known when he was found dead in his home in Dorset, England. A statement from his family said that police confirmed “there were no suspicious circumstances” regarding Paul’s passing. The statement also asked for “privacy” for Paul’s family, friends, and the members of S Club 7.

The day after Paul died, his pop group posted a tribute to him on Instagram. “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul,” S Club 7 wrote, along with a throwback photo of Paul. “There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

Paul passed away five months before he was set to embark on S Club 7’s 25th anniversary reunion tour. He was a member of the English pop group formed in 1998 by Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller. The other members of the group included Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara, Hannah Spearritt, and Rachel Stevens. Their debut single, “Bring It All Back,” was one of their most popular songs. Paul left S Club 7 in March 2002 because he wanted “a change musically.”

Paul was never married, but he did date his bandmate Hannah Spearitt from 2001 to 2006. Hannah has dropped out of the S Club 7 anniversary tour in the wake of Paul’s death.