‘City On Fire’ Exclusive Preview: Regan Confronts Keith About The Night Sam Was Shot

Regan calls Keith to let him know that two police detectives came by to question her about him and where he was on the Fourth of July in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the new episode of City On Fire, premiering May 19 on Apple TV+. “The girl in the park. That was her that you…” Regan says to Keith.

He confirms that Sam is the girl he’s been having an affair with all this time. “She was a college freshman,” Regan adds. Keith says that he “thought she was older.”

Regan asks Keith where he was on the night of July 4. Initially, Keith believes that Regan thinks he shot Sam, but Regan just hopes he has a good alibi. “Are you really asking me?” he replies.

Regan doesn’t really believe that Keith had anything to do with what happened to Sam because he doesn’t have a gun. However, she’s wondering if there’s a connection between them and Sam’s shooting. “That girl was standing outside a party you were supposed to be out,” Regan says, but Keith’s not listening.

There’s another thing that Keith hasn’t told Regan. Keith goes into his closet and opens up a bag. His gun is gone.

Keith had an affair with Sam, which Regan ultimately discovered. Keith’s tryst with Sam has torn his family apart and devastated Regan. On the Fourth of July, Sam was shot in the head in Central Park. She was left to die, but she was soon discovered by Mercer, who had just left the party Keith was supposed to attend.

Sam’s best friend, Charlie, will be on a mission throughout the season to find out who shot his friend. “That is the entire motivation as someone who was lost without her and kind of didn’t have meaning, and now losing her again, he can’t let that happen. He has to know what happened to her,” Wyatt Oleff told HollywoodLife during the show’s press junket. “Through these people that he meets, there’s a lot that’s going to unravel. Lots of twists and turns, things he didn’t know about Sam before are going to show, and he’s going to find himself through these people and it’s very exciting.” New episodes of City On Fire drop Fridays on Apple TV+.