5 Tips for Fixing Bleached and Over Processed Hair

Image Credit: Dmytro Flisak/Shutterstock

Bleached and over-processed hair can be a nightmare to deal with. The dryness and damage can leave you feeling frustrated, but fear not, there are ways to fix your hair and restore it to its former glory! In this article, we’ll explore five tips for fixing bleached and over-processed hair that will leave you with soft, shiny, and manageable locks. From deep conditioning treatments to color-depositing shampoos, we’ll cover everything you need to know to bring your hair back to life. So, if you’re tired of dealing with faded locks, keep reading and discover how to give your hair the TLC it deserves.

1. Use a Deep Conditioning Treatment

A deep conditioning treatment can help restore your hair’s moisture and nourish it from within. Look for a deep conditioner for bleached hair that contains natural oils like argan oil, coconut oil, or jojoba oil, as these can help repair the hair’s cuticle and prevent further damage. Apply the treatment to your hair after shampooing, and leave it on for at least 10 minutes before rinsing it out. For extra hydration, you can cover your hair with a shower cap and apply heat using a hair dryer.

2. Avoid Heat Styling Tools

Heat styling tools like flat irons, curling irons, and hair dryers can further damage already weakened hair. If you can, try to avoid using them altogether or limit their use as much as possible. Instead, opt for air drying your hair or using a diffuser attachment on your hair dryer. If you must use a heat styling tool, make sure to use a heat protectant spray or serum to minimize damage.

3. Trim Your Ends Regularly

Over-processed hair can become prone to split ends and breakage, which can make your hair look dull and lifeless. Regular trims can help remove damaged ends and prevent further breakage. Aim to get a trim every six to eight weeks to keep your hair looking healthy and full.

4. Use a Color-Depositing Shampoo

If your hair is bleached, it can appear yellow or brassy over time. A color-depositing shampoo can help neutralize these unwanted tones and restore your hair’s natural shine. Look for a shampoo that is specifically designed for your hair color and apply it once a week or as needed. Make sure to follow the instructions on the bottle and leave the shampoo on for the recommended amount of time to avoid over-depositing color.

5. Eat a Balanced Diet

What you eat can actually have a significant impact on the health of your hair. Eating a balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and protein can help promote healthy hair growth and strengthen your hair from within. Include foods like leafy greens, nuts, seeds, and lean proteins in your diet to provide your hair with the nutrients it needs to grow strong and healthy.

Conclusion

Fixing bleached and over-processed hair can be a challenge, but it is not impossible. With the right care and attention, you can restore your hair’s health and achieve a soft, shiny, and manageable mane. Remember to use a deep conditioning treatment, avoid heat styling tools, trim your ends regularly, use a color-depositing shampoo, and eat a balanced diet to give your hair the best chance to recover. By following these tips, you can say goodbye to damaged, brittle hair and hello to a healthy, vibrant mane.