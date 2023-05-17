Lynda Carter, 71, Celebrates ‘Swimsuit Season’ With Throwback Bathing Suit Pic

The OG 'Wonder Woman' star got fans ready for summer with a throwback swimsuit snap that showed off her natural beauty.

May 17, 2023
Image Credit: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

Lynda Carter gave her stans a charge when she shared a gorgeous throwback swimsuit photo on Wednesday. The original Wonder Woman star, 71, took to her Instagram to usher in summer with the sensational snap featuring the raven-haired beauty in a lacey black one-piece. “Happy swimsuit season,” Lynda captioned the sultry pic.

The ageless beauty, who was crowned Miss USA in 1972 and landed the role of Wonder Woman in 1975, has been reminiscing a bit on social media as of late. On Sunday, she shared an incredible photo of her mom to celebrate Mother’s Day, writing,” I miss you everyday.” And a week before, she shared a tribute to the late comedian Don Rickles, posting a throwback 7-Up commercial they starred in together. “A motley duo if there ever was one,” she wrote, adding, “We miss you, Don Rickles. Happy Birthday.”

Born Lynda Jean Cordova Carter in Phoenix, Arizona, the talented star initially wasn’t looking for an acting gig in Hollywood, as she had set her sights on music. Even with a singing gig in Las Vegas as a teen, however, the lure of Tinseltown was too powerful, as she soon hit up acting lessons after trying beauty pageants, where she was crowned Miss USA in 1972. Once she landed the role of Diana Prince for three seasons on Wonder Woman, her name was cemented as a star.

Lynda Carter is an timeless beauty. (Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock)

Back in 2018, Lynda opened up about why the DC superhero resonates so well with the those in society who consider themselves outcasts or underdogs. “It’s a two-fold thing. I think it is our secret desire to be seen, and that we know on some level that we are strong,” she divulged to Outwire. “Wonder Woman is not a victim. She gives, and when you give, that feeling is so fulfilling. It’s almost a guilty pleasure. She has this part of her that is very complex, but her main drive is that she is not going to stand for bullying or people taking advantage of others.”

