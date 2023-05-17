‘General Hospital’ Actress Haley Pullos Arrested For DUI Before Abruptly Leaving Show: Report

Haley Pullos, 24, was reportedly involved in a horrific car crash in Pasadena, California on April 29, and charged with a DUI, according to a new report by TMZ. The General Hospital actress was driving on the 134 freeway when she swerved jumped over a median barrier and started driving the wrong way toward oncoming traffic, a police report obtained by the news outlet said.

The actress, who has starred on General Hospital as Molly Lansing-Davis since 2009, ended up colliding with a car that was going approximately 60 mph, and photos obtained by TMZ show both vehicles from the scene in total shambles, following the crash. Haley had to be pried out of her car by Pasadena firefighters, and officers later found marijuana edibles and mini-bottles of tequila, TMZ claims.

She was reportedly slurring her speech and smelled like alcohol, following the crash, and according to the police report, Haley fought with first responders and told one firefighter, who was assessing her injuries, “This is a $400 f***ing shirt!” The news outlet also claims the police report said Haley got physical with hospital staff after the crash to the point where she had to be sedated.

The other driver was hospitalized with significant injuries, according to TMZ.

Earlier this month, Haley told Soap Opera Digest that she’d be missing a few episodes of General Hospital because of a car crash, however, she didn’t reveal any details about the accident at the time. “Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I’m doing okay, but I am going to need a little time to recover. I will be back as soon as possible,” she said.

Based on the photos TMZ obtained, she’s lucky to be alive. HollywoodLife reached out to Haley’s rep and police for comments, but we have not yet received any responses.