Dolly Parton Sparkles In Plunging Silver Fringe Outfit At 2023 ACM Awards: Photos

The biggest night in country music has finally arrived – the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards – and our favorite country crooner – Dolly Parton – was the host. Dolly, 77, looked gorgeous as the hostess of the evening when she arrived on the red carpet wearing a head-to-toe sparkly silver outfit.

Dolly wore a long-sleeve silver sequin top with a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage. Dolly’s top was cinched in at her tiny waist and was completely sheer while the hemline was lined with silver sparkly fringe tassels. As if the shirt couldn’t get any more fabulous, the shoulders were decorated with bejeweled fringe shoulder pads.

Dolly styled her top with a pair of skintight metallic silver skinny-leg pants that were lined on the sides with fringe and she accessorized with a pair of peep-toe metallic silver platform mules with diamonds on the front. In true Dolly fashion, she tied her look together with stunning glam including a sultry smokey eye and glossy red lip, while her platinum blonde hair was down in voluminous waves.

Dolly never ceases to amaze us with her fabulously quirky and incredible outfits. One thing we loved about the evening is that we got to see not one, but a slew of different outfits from the country music queen.

One thing we can always count on is Dolly loves sparkles so we weren’t surprised in the slightest when she had some sparkly numbers on her roster throughout the evening. Not only did Dolly look incredible, but she’s also set to perform her new single, “World on Fire.”