‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Exclusive Preview: Hannah & Bailey Get A New Lead About Owen

Hannah and Bailey hit up the library to do some digging into old yearbooks in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 5 episode of The Last Thing He Told Me. They find a debate team photo featuring the team’s president, Katherine Smith. The photo was taken at The Never Dry, which is still around and nearby.

Bailey takes a photo of Katherine before getting up to head to The Never Dry. Hannah follows her, but she doesn’t think this is the best course of action. “I know you’re upset. I know you are. I’m upset, too. But we need to talk this through,” Hannah says to Bailey.

Bailey doesn’t think there’s anything to talk through. Hannah thinks that they should stay at the library and go through all the names to find out who Owen used to be. Bailey is sick of sitting around and knows they can Google the names later. Hannah points out that all the yearbooks are in the library, and Google will only take them so far.

“Let me put it this way: I am going to The Never Dry. I need to know who she is. Please, I’m asking you to come with me,” Bailey tells Hannah.

Hannah is a bit taken aback. She knows this is difficult for Bailey, so she’s going to meet her halfway. “Okay. Let’s go,” Hannah says.

In the May 5 episode, Bailey refuses to leave Austin until she finds out the truth. The series, based on Laura Dave’s bestselling novel, stars Jennifer Garner, Angourie Rice, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Aisha Tyler, and more.

After reading Laura’s novel, Jennifer became determined to play Hannah. “I just connected so much with Hannah. I loved the book so, so much,” she told Deadline. “When the role became available I did just go on a little bit of a letter-writing campaign and I just talked basically about why I connected the way I did and I didn’t know if I could survive if somebody else played the role.” New episodes of The Last Thing He Told Me premiere Fridays on Apple TV+.