Amanda Brown Shares The Frustration & Introspection That Inspired Her EP ‘From Here’ (Exclusive)

Brevity is the soul of wit, and such sharp brilliance is found within the powerful and soulful voice of Amanda Brown. Over the course of just six tracks on From Here, Amanda covers betrayal and anger (“Dirty Liar”), emotional exhaustion and transformation (“From Here”), joy and frivolity (“Hindsight”), love and longing (“Can’t Let You Go”), and the excitement over new love (“Nervous.”) The EP is a mission statement, showing how Amanda is able to create a cohesive project that covers the whole spectrum of emotions without a single note going to waste. It also shows why she’s one of your favorite singer’s favorite singers, with an undeniable voice that will follow you long after the song is over.

As a singer and songwriter, Amanda is fearless, willing to bear her heart and soul on the stage while singing about her pain and joy. With the video for “Amazing,” the From Here closer, Amanda proved she’s fearless outside of the studio, as well. “The overarching theme of the song is about taking a leap of faith and discovering that the jump was the right decision to make,” she tells HollywoodLife. To represent that jump, Amanda decided to dive out of an airplane, a bold interpretation of her song.

Amanda has been showcasing her bold take on music ever since she wowed audiences on season 3 of The Voice. Since then, her star has continued to rise, and recently, it’s hung over Sin City. The incomparable Adele selected Amanda to provide backing vocals during her sensational Las Vegas residency, and when Adele gives you a seal of approval, the sky’s the limit. Amanda has worked alongside Stevie Wonder, Alicia Keys, Michael Bolton, and Tyler, The Creator (singing on his Grammy-winning Best Rap Album IGOR). 2023 has seen her release a handful of new songs, with From Here being her most recent major project.

That is bound to change. It won’t be long before Amanda has more to hear, so before she drops your next favorite album, she gives HL the scoop behind From Here.

“From Here”

“‘From Here’ stemmed from a place of frustration, pain, and emotional exhaustion. I was in a long-term relationship and I’d become complacent and comfortable. This song was the catalyst for transformation, especially considering I wrote it pre-breakup. It inspired me to ask important questions about my life and relationship.

“Can’t Let You Go”

This song was inspired by a melody that came to me in a dream. As cheesy as that sounds, it’s true! Thematically, it’s about a past love/relationship, investigating why that love/relationship came to an end and feeling stuck in the past. Sonically, I wanted this song to have a dreamy quality to it.

“Dirty Liar”

“This is my angry song. I wanted to talk about how it feels to be betrayed by a friend. I’d avoided this subject for a while prior to, as I wasn’t yet ready to acknowledge the role I had played in it all – mainly that I refused to accept the truth about many of my relationships. Being lied to is not fun and Dirty Liar is me attempting to make sense of why someone would lie to the ones they claim to care about.”

“Hindsight”

“This song is my cheeky number. I wanted to write a song where I could talk about what happens post-breakup when an individual shows their ex-partner one face and a completely different face to the rest of the world. That being said, I didn’t want to take myself too seriously. I wanted to write a song where I could be honest and also have fun musically.”

“Nervous”

“This song was one of the last songs I wrote for the EP. It’s about new love and the emotions that accompany that experience and the desire to let go of one’s inhibitions. Feelings of excitement and nervousness that one might experience when they care for someone and find those feelings reciprocated.”

“Amazing”

“I knew I wanted to talk about leaving New York City and moving to Los Angeles and that became a metaphor for saying farewell to an ex-partner and hello to new possibilities and relationships. The overarching theme of the song is about taking a leap of faith and discovering that the jump was the right decision to make.”