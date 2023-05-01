Glenn Close, 76, Dons A Silver Cape Inspired By Karl Lagerfeld At The Met Gala

Glenn Close looked fantastic in a silver look as she arrived for the 2023 Met Gala on Monday, May 1. The Dangerous Liasons star, 76, rocked a long, silver gown, which was created with late designer Karl Lagerfeld in mind, as he served as the theme for the evening “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty.” Glenn looked amazing in the outfit, as she was accompanied by designer Eredem Moralioglu.

The eight-time Oscar nominee rocked a shimmering silver outfit on the red carpet for the evening. She looked absolutely regal the distinctive white collar and cuffs at the top of the dress and on the bottom of her sleeves. She completed the look with a long, flowing cape right behind her.

Eredem broke down the many ways that Glenn’s beautiful outfit paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld in an interview with Vogue on the red carpet. “It’s an homage to Karl, [and] the amazing body of work that Karl Lagerfeld created. The dress, the starting point was actually from his first Chanel Couture collection, and then the cape is actually inspired by the finale look from Chanel Fall 1999 that Devon Aoki wore, and then of course, the collar and the cuffs are an homage to Karl himself,” he said.

Glenn opened up about her connection with costumes from her movies on the red carpet for the evening. She revealed that she feels like it’s such a necessary part of the process of creating her characters in movies. “I have kept all my costumes. I have a costume collection of over 800 pieces that is in the Indiana University, because I could not say goodbye to them. They are such a part of my career, and it helps you build a character,” she told Vogue.

Before her arrival on the red carpet, Glenn shared many photos and videos of herself getting her makeup and hair done in the lead up to the event on Instagram. When she and Eredem were on their way, she posted a sweet selfie of the two of them in the car on the way there. “On our way to the MET GALA in honor of Karl Lagerfeld,” she wrote in the caption.