Joshua Jackson Explains How Viral ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Scene Was Shot: Watch

Joshua Jackson, 44, is explaining how that viral basketball scene from Dawson’s Creek was filmed, in a new interview. The actor, whose name was trending on Twitter earlier this month after a video of the epic scene was posted, sat down for an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and revealed how exactly it was achieved. In the scene, his character, Pacey, can be seen getting hit in the face with a basketball that then seemingly bounces off the camera.

“The ball hit the camera after it hit my face,” Joshua recalled. “And they loved it so much that they think that we did two or three more takes is my recollection. Somebody had some issues they were trying to work out.”

This shot in Dawsons’s Creek is blowing my mind. pic.twitter.com/0cpbbvwbDt — JΔY CHΣΣL (@JayCheel) April 12, 2023

After further explaining the ball was “never supposed to do that,” Joshua talked about the reactions on Twitter and spilled the secret on how the scene looked so real. “Twitter has its ups and downs, but one of the things I love about Twitter is man, people get into it,” he said. “So when I finally got back to my trailer, I realized I hadn’t screwed up, and I wasn’t dead. My career wasn’t over. All good things.”