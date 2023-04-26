Joshua Jackson Explains How Viral ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Scene Was Shot: Watch

Joshua Jackson, 44, is explaining how that viral basketball scene from Dawson’s Creek was filmed, in a new interview. The actor, whose name was trending on Twitter earlier this month after a video of the epic scene was posted, sat down for an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and revealed how exactly it was achieved. In the scene, his character, Pacey, can be seen getting hit in the face with a basketball that then seemingly bounces off the camera.
“The ball hit the camera after it hit my face,” Joshua recalled. “And they loved it so much that they think that we did two or three more takes is my recollection. Somebody had some issues they were trying to work out.”
This shot in Dawsons’s Creek is blowing my mind. pic.twitter.com/0cpbbvwbDt
— JΔY CHΣΣL (@JayCheel) April 12, 2023
After further explaining the ball was “never supposed to do that,” Joshua talked about the reactions on Twitter and spilled the secret on how the scene looked so real. “Twitter has its ups and downs, but one of the things I love about Twitter is man, people get into it,” he said. “So when I finally got back to my trailer, I realized I hadn’t screwed up, and I wasn’t dead. My career wasn’t over. All good things.”
“There’s like a forensic analysis of this 25-year-old TV show,” he added, explaining that some users were thinking the scene was edited with CGI. “This was just a beach ball painted to look like a basketball that got bounced off my face.” When asked if it still hurt, he admitted “it didn’t feel great,” but he was only 19 and tried to play it off as if everything was cool.
When Joshua’s not making headlines for his famous Dawson’s Creek scene, he’s doing so for his sense of humor. The talented star dressed up as his character Charlie Conway from The Mighty Ducks film back on Halloween and made many people do a double take. He wore his character’s hockey jersey and attended a star-studded party, where he ran into a famous actress that happened to be a fan of the movie.
“This is super name-dropping, but I found out something very important. Margot Robbie, big ‘Mighty Ducks’ fan,” Joshua said in his Tonight Show interview. “She was at that party, and she turned around, and the first thing she saw was the jersey. She’s like, ‘Oh my God, I love that movie,’ and then she looked up and was like, ‘Oh I get it.'”