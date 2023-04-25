Helen Mirren, 77, Rocks Black Swimsuit While Soaking Up The Sun In Mexico: Photos

The iconic silver-haired actress was spotted loving every minute of a sunny vacation in Mexico!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 25, 2023 6:42PM EDT
Helen Mirren
View gallery
Model and Actress Elizabeth 2005 in Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Elizabeth Hurley Ref: SPL769411 220405 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Heather Graham, 52 slips into a bikini with a mystery man on the beach in Los Angeles. Wearing a black bikini, Heather took on a few strong waves as she frolicked on the sunny beach. Heather appeared to be enjoying her time with her mystery man as she couldn't hold back a gleeful smile. Pictured: Heather Graham BACKGRID USA 4 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: LENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
American singer Mary J. Blige hits the beach in a red bikini at Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. Mary, 51, is enjoying time in the sunshine state a month after her Super Bowl performance. Pictured: Mary J. Blige Ref: SPL5295813 120322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Living it up! Helen Mirren was seen soaking up the rays during a luxurious vacation in Los Cabos on Sunday, April 23! In photos you can SEE HERE via Page Six, the 77-year-old Shazam! Fury of the Gods actress donned a classic black one-piece swimsuit with a lace up design while sunning herself on a lounge chair on the white sands. She wore her famed silver hair in a simple braid, which she swept to one side. She wore a pair of smart looking reading glasses, and at one point, even checked her smartphone while enjoying the day. The Winchester star was also seen chatting up a white-clad resort attendant and flashing her instantly recognizable smile.

Helen Mirren
Helen is seen during a previous beach outing. (BACKGRID)

While the Red actress is undoubtedly a beauty icon herself, she admittedly has misgivings about focusing too much on outer appearances. “Don’t get me wrong — I love beauty, and I love looking at beautiful things,” she told PEOPLE upon learning she’d been chosen as the cover model for their 2022 Beautiful issue. “But I don’t like the word beauty [as it’s] associated with the beauty industry. Makeup and products, skincare and all the rest of it — because I think it excludes the vast majority of us who are not beautiful.”

She went on to acknowledge the power of physical beauty, while also highlighting other, equally important human attributes. “There are incredibly beautiful people in the world, and it’s an absolute delight to look at them, male or female. Beautiful people are a wonder to behold,” she told the outlet. “But most of us are not beautiful. We have other stuff, which is just as powerful as beauty. And I would like to see us celebrate those things … I love the word swagger because I think swagger means I’m confident in myself, I’m presenting myself to the world, I’m enjoying the world around me. I think what is called the beauty industry should be called the swagger industry. We’re giving people swagger.”

The luminescent actress has been a L’Oreal Paris spokesperson since back in 2014.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad