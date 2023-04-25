Helen Mirren, 77, Rocks Black Swimsuit While Soaking Up The Sun In Mexico: Photos

Living it up! Helen Mirren was seen soaking up the rays during a luxurious vacation in Los Cabos on Sunday, April 23! In photos you can SEE HERE via Page Six, the 77-year-old Shazam! Fury of the Gods actress donned a classic black one-piece swimsuit with a lace up design while sunning herself on a lounge chair on the white sands. She wore her famed silver hair in a simple braid, which she swept to one side. She wore a pair of smart looking reading glasses, and at one point, even checked her smartphone while enjoying the day. The Winchester star was also seen chatting up a white-clad resort attendant and flashing her instantly recognizable smile.

While the Red actress is undoubtedly a beauty icon herself, she admittedly has misgivings about focusing too much on outer appearances. “Don’t get me wrong — I love beauty, and I love looking at beautiful things,” she told PEOPLE upon learning she’d been chosen as the cover model for their 2022 Beautiful issue. “But I don’t like the word beauty [as it’s] associated with the beauty industry. Makeup and products, skincare and all the rest of it — because I think it excludes the vast majority of us who are not beautiful.”

She went on to acknowledge the power of physical beauty, while also highlighting other, equally important human attributes. “There are incredibly beautiful people in the world, and it’s an absolute delight to look at them, male or female. Beautiful people are a wonder to behold,” she told the outlet. “But most of us are not beautiful. We have other stuff, which is just as powerful as beauty. And I would like to see us celebrate those things … I love the word swagger because I think swagger means I’m confident in myself, I’m presenting myself to the world, I’m enjoying the world around me. I think what is called the beauty industry should be called the swagger industry. We’re giving people swagger.”

The luminescent actress has been a L’Oreal Paris spokesperson since back in 2014.