Tucker Carlson Out At Fox News After $787.5 Million Settlement With Dominion

The conservative anchor has parted ways with the news network just a week after the company settled a lawsuit against Dominion regarding the voter fraud conspiracy.

April 24, 2023 11:56AM EDT
Tucker Carlson has been released from Fox News after over a decade on the network. The company released a statement revealing that the two had gone their separate ways on Monday, April 24. The conservative anchor, 53, had been a staple on the network for 14 years with his show Tucker Carlson Tonight regularly being one of the most-watched TV news programs.

In a statement, the network said that the two decided to go their separate ways. “Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” they said.

The decision for both Tucker and the network to go their separate ways came a week after Fox settled a lawsuit against Dominion Voting Systems after the company filed a defamation suit against the network for promoting a conspiracy about the 2020 election. Fox paid a $787.5 million settlement right before the lawsuit was going to go to trial, per The New York Times. Before the settlement was reached, Tucker was expected to be called to the witness stand, per CNNIn private text included in a filing, Tucker was also reported to have said that he “passionately” hated former President Donald Trump.

With the breaking news, the hosts of The View celebrated that Tucker was leaving. Whoopi Goldberg encouraged the co-hosts and the audience to “wave” him goodbye. Ana Navarro led the audience in singing “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye,” and Sunny Hostin shared that while she didn’t want to celebrate the seeming downturn in his career, she couldn’t help but share some wisdom. “Karma doesn’t lose anyone’s address,” she said.

Tucker began his career with Fox in 2009 as a contributor to the morning show Fox And Friends and making appearances on the network’s other programs. He began hosting his primetime show Tucker Carlson Tonight in 2016. Prior to joining Fox, he’d previously held jobs with other networks CNN, PBS, and MSNBC.

