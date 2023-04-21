‘Yellowjackets’ Star Breaks Down Misty & Crystal’s Shocking Falling Out After Misty’s ‘Betrayal’

A game of rapid fire-secrets spirals out of control for Misty and Crystal in Yellowjackets episode 5. Misty and Crystal are on poop duty when their lives take a sharp right turn. Crystal reveals that her biggest secret is that her name isn’t really Crystal, it’s Kristen. “Do you get how lucky we are? Some people never find someone they trust enough to share their deepest secrets,” Crystal says to Misty.

Misty, being way too trustworthy, tells Crystal her “ginormous” secret. That secret? She found the plane’s emergency transmitter and destroyed it. Everything changes after that. “You’re the reason we never got rescued?” Crystal asks. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Nuha Jes Izman about what’s going through Crystal’s head after Misty’s confession.

“When I read it, I think it was the sense of not wanting to believe what she’s just heard,” Nuha said. “It’s almost like, wait, no, I heard it wrong, right? That’s not what you said. And then a deep form of sadness when Misty tries to cover up. There’s a deep form of sadness when she realizes she doesn’t believe that and almost a sense of betrayal from her friend, which I think we can all relate to. You want to see the best in the people that you love, and sometimes that’s just not possible, and they let you down.”

Misty immediately tries to backtrack and says she was only kidding. Crystal hits her with this burn, “You’re not that good of an actress.” Nuha weighed in on that brutal insult in the wake of Misty’s iconic Steel Magnolias monologue.

“I think there’s a lot that comes with that line. She wants to believe her, but she just can’t at that point. It’s like, I really want to believe you, but you’re a bit of an actress,” Nuha told HollywoodLife.

Crystal says they’re not best friends anymore and calls Misty a “psycho.” Misty becomes desperate for Crystal not to tell anyone her secret. If Crystal tells anyone, Misty threatens to “f***ing kill” her. Crystal steps back and accidentally falls off the cliff onto the ground below.

Misty goes down to where Crystal’s body is lying, and blood is pouring from her mouth. Misty tries to perform CPR to the beat of “Stayin’ Alive,” but it’s no use. Crystal is dead. “I’m sorry, bestie,” a tearful Misty says before going back to the cabin. Misty, putting on her best performance, tells the others that she lost Crystal in the storm. Worry about Crystal gets overshadowed when Van realizes that Tai and Shauna are still out there. Poor Crystal never gets to be center stage, even in death.