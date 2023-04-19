‘Mrs. Davis’ Star Jake McDorman Teases Wiley & Simone’s Complicated Dynamic As The Exes Team Up (Exclusive)

When you’re battling artificial intelligence, sometimes only your ex can help. Jake McDorman stars in the Peacock series Mrs. Davis as Wiley, Simone’s ex-boyfriend who steps in to take down the AI with her. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Jake about the obvious drama that’s to come with Wiley and Simone working together.

“He’s somebody who really thinks he’s the star of his own movie or show. Comes in on a motorcycle, jumps through a big donut. He’s got a flashy red jacket. He’s going to save the day, maybe a little flex for his ex, and it doesn’t take long once they get under that giant rock in close quarters for her to just poke holes in that theory over and over and over and remind him that he’s just Wiley,” Jake told HollywoodLife during the show’s press junket. “That kind of dynamic with Wiley and Simone continues through the series, and I think that facade of being the cool Han Solo that I think Wiley really wants people to perceive him to be falls apart really quickly in a lot of fun ways, as it would if you team up with someone who knows you as well as an ex.”

Simone, who is also now a nun, is played by GLOW alum Betty Gilpin. Jake admitted that there are “definitely” still feelings for Simone on Wiley’s side.

“I guarantee you he probably spent a lot of time deciding what he was going to wear before he got on that motorcycle and picked up his ex and took her to that rock. I’m sure he trimmed his mustache. I’m sure he got all the guys to help him with his hair,” he said.

The series will also explore Wiley and Simone’s past and what led them to where they are today. “I think it’s episode 3 that really goes back and forth between Wiley and Simone’s past and the present,” the actor teased.

Mrs. Davis premieres on April 20 on Peacock with the first 4 episodes. New episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays.