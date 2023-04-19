Katie Lee Biegel Reveals How She’s Lost Over 55 Lbs After Giving Birth & Kept The Weight Off (Exclusive)

Katie Lee Biegel is able to indulge in her favorite foods, eat her fellow The Kitchen chefs’ delicious concoctions and healthily maintain her postpartum weight loss. It sounds like a near-impossible feat, but the star dished on the lifestyle hack that allows her to simply enjoy while chatting with HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview. Katie Lee revealed that even after losing the at least 55 pounds she gained while she was pregnant with her daughter Iris, she continues to live the WW (formerly Weight Watchers) way! “I relied really heavily on WW to lose that weight after my pregnancy… I think that it’s funny, because like nowadays there’s first of all pressure to lose your baby weight and then there’s also pressure now to not talk about wanting to lose your baby weight… And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with wanting to feel like myself again, and wanting to fit in my old clothes, so WW really helped me achieve that goal,” the WW ambassador explained.

“Now, I’m more in maintenance but I also rely on it, like if I go on vacation. We just went to the Caribbean for a week, I didn’t count points, I indulged in I everything I wanted, I gained a couple pounds and then I came home and I counted points and I got right back to where I was,” Katie Lee continued. “It’s there for you and it’s a lifestyle. It’s it’s not the D word!”

The Kitchen star added that WW has allowed her to create a “healthy relationship with food,” especially because there are so many “zero point” foods in the program that she loves, like fruits and vegetables. “My grandma always said, ‘Only eat fruit before noon!’ That’s all she would have. She believed in it because she thought it was good for your digestion, so my mornings for years have started that way,” Katie Lee recalled. “I love a big fruit bowl and I don’t feel like I’m giving anything up. I feel like I’m having a luxurious breakfast. And I like to have a big salad for lunch. I call it my trough salad. Vegetables are zero point foods, too. So WW really encourages you to eat more healthy foods and get all those antioxidants and vitamins and minerals in your diet.”

As a chef, Katie Lee obviously has an immense love for food, experiencing new things, testing out new recipes, and sometimes the idea of a ‘diet’ can get in the way of that. However, she’s since found that her lifestyle doesn’t include “giving up” anything. “Last night I went out to dinner with three friends, who are all food people and love to eat, and we were going to one of my favorite restaurants and I knew we were going to have a big, indulgent meal. So yesterday, I paid attention for my breakfast and lunch, I did mostly zero point foods, I went to a Pilates class and I took a big walk and I felt really good… I think it’s all about balance,” she explained. “I’m not doing that every single day, most days I’m just eating like everybody else!”

Katie Lee has shared several WW-approved recipes on the brand’s website you can check out and get cookin’!